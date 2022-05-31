Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 23-27

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 23 and Friday, May 27, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 23 and Friday, May 27, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Huddle House

206 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)

800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que

405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Tranquility Treats

620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Bibb County:

Carlyle Place (Food Service)

5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Jimmy John’s

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

3 Countries Restaurant

195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill

2440 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base & Mobile

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Triple Crown Lounge (Food Service)

1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

S O A R (Food Service)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)

2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

The Fish House II

3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Cashman’s

370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Bite Me Guddd! Shack – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Kimika Latina Cafe – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD BLDG G MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)

2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria

133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)

3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)

325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Marie’s Lounge

4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Ramada Inn (Food Service)

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)

111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Miller Middle School (Food Service)

751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Oh Honey Baking Co.

2391 INGLESIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Wing Topia

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Dodge County:

Burger King

927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Dodge Pre-K (Food Service)

326 SCHOOL BUS ALLEY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Houston County:

Chen’s Wok

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Teriyaki Japan

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Popeye’s

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Cake N Shake

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Perdue – Main (Food Service)

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Greek Village II

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Firehouse Subs

408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes

747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Burger King

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

McDonald’s

123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)

105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Smokes Bar & Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Perdue – Cook Side South

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Perdue – Cook Side North

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Perdue – Main

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 66 (improved score three days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Shells Seafood – Base & Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

McAlister’s Deli

730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Jasper County:

Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant

222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Backwoods Nutrition (Food Service)

113 S WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Jones County:

Waffle House

296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Zaxby’s

166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Patti’s Kitchen

101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Jack’s

211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Laurens County:

Hong Kong Restaurant

108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)

2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Taco Bell

2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Subway

612 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Osaka Japanese Restaurant

2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels (Food Service)

112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

IceBoxx Frozen Treats

1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

IceBoxx Frozen Treats – Mobile

1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Monroe County:

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Marrow 41

7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Clarion Pointe (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Peach County:

Tacos El Jefe

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Denny’s

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Peach County Jail (Food Service)

1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Pulaski County:

The Steak House Restaurant

09 BUCHAN DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Telfair County:

El Rincon Boricua – Mobile & Base

37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Chicken Box

11 HUNTER AVE MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Twiggs County:

Subway

13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)

400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Middle Georgia Sports Park (Food Service)

460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Upson County:

Sonic Drive-In

1112 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.