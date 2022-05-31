Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 23-27

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 23 and Friday, May 27, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 23 and Friday, May 27, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Huddle House
206 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Tranquility Treats
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

 

Bibb County:

Carlyle Place (Food Service)
5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Jimmy John’s
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

3 Countries Restaurant
195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill
2440 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base & Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Triple Crown Lounge (Food Service)
1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

S O A R (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)
2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Bite Me Guddd! Shack – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Kimika Latina Cafe – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD BLDG G MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Marie’s Lounge
4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Ramada Inn (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Miller Middle School (Food Service)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Oh Honey Baking Co.
2391 INGLESIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Wing Topia
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

 

Dodge County:

Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Dodge Pre-K (Food Service)
326 SCHOOL BUS ALLEY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

 

Houston County:

Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Popeye’s
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Cake N Shake
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Perdue – Main (Food Service)
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Greek Village II
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)
105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Perdue – Cook Side South
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Perdue – Cook Side North
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Perdue – Main
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 66 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Shells Seafood – Base & Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

McAlister’s Deli
730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

 

Jasper County:

Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Backwoods Nutrition (Food Service)
113 S WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

 

Jones County:

Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Patti’s Kitchen
101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Jack’s
211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

 

Laurens County:

Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)
2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Taco Bell
2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Subway
612 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Osaka Japanese Restaurant
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels (Food Service)
112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

IceBoxx Frozen Treats
1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

IceBoxx Frozen Treats – Mobile
1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

 

Monroe County:

Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Marrow 41
7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Clarion Pointe (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022

 

Peach County:

Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022

Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

 

Pulaski County:

The Steak House Restaurant
09 BUCHAN DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

 

Telfair County:

El Rincon Boricua – Mobile & Base
37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Chicken Box
11 HUNTER AVE MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

 

Twiggs County:

Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

Middle Georgia Sports Park (Food Service)
460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022

 

Upson County:

Sonic Drive-In
1112 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022

 

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022

