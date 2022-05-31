Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 23-27
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 23 and Friday, May 27, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Huddle House
206 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Tranquility Treats
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Bibb County:
Carlyle Place (Food Service)
5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Jimmy John’s
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
3 Countries Restaurant
195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill
2440 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base & Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Triple Crown Lounge (Food Service)
1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
S O A R (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)
2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Bite Me Guddd! Shack – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Kimika Latina Cafe – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD BLDG G MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Williams Elementary School (Food Service)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Marie’s Lounge
4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Ramada Inn (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Miller Middle School (Food Service)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Oh Honey Baking Co.
2391 INGLESIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Wing Topia
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Dodge County:
Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Dodge Pre-K (Food Service)
326 SCHOOL BUS ALLEY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Houston County:
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Popeye’s
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Cake N Shake
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Perdue – Main (Food Service)
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Greek Village II
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)
105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Perdue – Cook Side South
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Perdue – Cook Side North
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Perdue – Main
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 66 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Shells Seafood – Base & Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
McAlister’s Deli
730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Jasper County:
Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Backwoods Nutrition (Food Service)
113 S WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Jones County:
Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Patti’s Kitchen
101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Jack’s
211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Laurens County:
Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)
2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Taco Bell
2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Subway
612 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Osaka Japanese Restaurant
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels (Food Service)
112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
IceBoxx Frozen Treats
1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
IceBoxx Frozen Treats – Mobile
1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Monroe County:
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Marrow 41
7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Clarion Pointe (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2022
Peach County:
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2022
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022
Pulaski County:
The Steak House Restaurant
09 BUCHAN DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Telfair County:
El Rincon Boricua – Mobile & Base
37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Chicken Box
11 HUNTER AVE MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Twiggs County:
Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Middle Georgia Sports Park (Food Service)
460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2022
Upson County:
Sonic Drive-In
1112 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2022
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2022