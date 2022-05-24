Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 16-20

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 16 and Friday, May 20, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Shima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

 

Bibb County:

Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

El Sombrero
4646 FORSYTH RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Stratford Academy (Food Service)
6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Central High School (Food Service)
2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Sage Dining Services @ First Presbyterian Day School
5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Johnny’s New York Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

J and F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

H&H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Hutchings College and Career Academy  / Compass Rose (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Domino’s Pizza
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food
4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Barnes & Noble (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Wild Wing Cafe
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Smoothie King
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Windsor Academy Cafeteria
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Mac Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Northeast High & Apple Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

 

Dooly County:

Dooly County Elementary – Middle School (Food Service)
11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Dooly County High School (Food Service)
715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

 

Houston County:

Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

The Brunch Box
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Moose Joose Slush
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

RC Lemonade #1
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

With it Wraps – Mobile
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Anderson – Rico’s Mexican Grille
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Fresco Italiano
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Concessions by Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Concessions by Cox – Peach Tower
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Concessions by Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Swift Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

WC Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

RC Lemonade #2
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Schenck – Icee #1
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Schenck – Icee #2
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Schenck – Icee #3
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

McGrotha Foods
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

With it Wraps – Charlie’s Onion
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Kevin’s Funnell Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Pineapple Express
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Anderson – Gyros @ Wraps
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Bow-Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Reithoffer – Treat Street
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Reithoffer – Sweet Spot
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Corn & Turkey Leg
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Silverado
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Pretzel
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions –  Funnel Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Mini Mart
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Cantina
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Chicken on a Stick
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Pizza
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Fried Dough
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Big Food
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Dizon’s Food
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Grill
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Cafe
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Belcher – Fruit & Cream Hut
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Sattler’s Sweet Tea
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Sattlers Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Rudy’s Pizza
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Rudy’s Slush Factory
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Ryals Lemonade & More
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Julee’s Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Scirrotto Cinnamon City
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Case Concessions – Pizza by the Slice
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Holy Macaroni
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Demetri’s
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Igloo Saloon
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Game-On Sports Cafe
027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – A Rooftop Bar (Food Service)
1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Pub 96
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Pub 96 Food Truck
405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush – Mobile
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

 

Jasper County:

Jasper County Wing Shack
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Piedmont Academy (Food Service)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Jack’s
8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Jasper County High School (Food Service)
14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

 

Laurens County:

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2022

Page House Bed and Breakfast
711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Domino’s
213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

 

Macon County:

Macon County High and Middle School (Food Service)
611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Pulaski County:

Shells Seafood Extended – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

 

Washington County:

Mama’s Cafe at OFTC
1189 DEEPSTEP RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Washington County Jail (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

 

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Wilkinson County Middle/High School (Food Service)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

