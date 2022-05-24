Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 16-20
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 16 and Friday, May 20, 2022.
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 16 and Friday, May 20, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Shima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Bibb County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
El Sombrero
4646 FORSYTH RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
Stratford Academy (Food Service)
6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Central High School (Food Service)
2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Sage Dining Services @ First Presbyterian Day School
5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Johnny’s New York Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
J and F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
H&H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Hutchings College and Career Academy / Compass Rose (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Domino’s Pizza
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food
4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Barnes & Noble (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Wild Wing Cafe
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Smoothie King
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Windsor Academy Cafeteria
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Mac Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Northeast High & Apple Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022
Dooly County:
Dooly County Elementary – Middle School (Food Service)
11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Dooly County High School (Food Service)
715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Houston County:
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
The Brunch Box
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
Moose Joose Slush
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
RC Lemonade #1
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
With it Wraps – Mobile
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
Anderson – Rico’s Mexican Grille
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
Fresco Italiano
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022
Concessions by Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Concessions by Cox – Peach Tower
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Concessions by Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Swift Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
WC Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
RC Lemonade #2
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Schenck – Icee #1
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Schenck – Icee #2
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Schenck – Icee #3
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
McGrotha Foods
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
With it Wraps – Charlie’s Onion
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Kevin’s Funnell Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Pineapple Express
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Anderson – Gyros @ Wraps
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Bow-Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Reithoffer – Treat Street
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Reithoffer – Sweet Spot
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Corn & Turkey Leg
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Silverado
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Pretzel
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Funnel Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Mini Mart
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Cantina
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Chicken on a Stick
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Pizza
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Fried Dough
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Big Food
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Dizon’s Food
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Grill
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Gulf Stream Concessions – Cafe
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Belcher – Fruit & Cream Hut
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Sattler’s Sweet Tea
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Sattlers Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Rudy’s Pizza
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Rudy’s Slush Factory
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Ryals Lemonade & More
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Julee’s Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Scirrotto Cinnamon City
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Case Concessions – Pizza by the Slice
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Holy Macaroni
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Demetri’s
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Igloo Saloon
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Game-On Sports Cafe
027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Best Western Plus Executive Residency – A Rooftop Bar (Food Service)
1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Pub 96
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Pub 96 Food Truck
405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Peach State Sunset Slush
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Peach State Sunset Slush – Mobile
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022
Jasper County:
Jasper County Wing Shack
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Piedmont Academy (Food Service)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Jack’s
8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Jasper County High School (Food Service)
14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Laurens County:
Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2022
Page House Bed and Breakfast
711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Domino’s
213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Macon County:
Macon County High and Middle School (Food Service)
611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022
Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022
Pulaski County:
Shells Seafood Extended – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022
Washington County:
Mama’s Cafe at OFTC
1189 DEEPSTEP RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Washington County Jail (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022
Wilkinson County Middle/High School (Food Service)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022