Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 16-20

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 16 and Friday, May 20, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Barberitos

148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Shima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Bibb County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Starbucks

4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

El Sombrero

4646 FORSYTH RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Stratford Academy (Food Service)

6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)

905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Central High School (Food Service)

2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Sage Dining Services @ First Presbyterian Day School

5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Johnny’s New York Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

M A Evans School (Food Service)

345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)

2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)

972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

J and F Caribbean Delight

1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

H&H

807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Hutchings College and Career Academy / Compass Rose (Food Service)

1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Domino’s Pizza

4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food

4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)

6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Barnes & Noble (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Wild Wing Cafe

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Smoothie King

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Windsor Academy Cafeteria

4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Mac Food Service

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Northeast High & Apple Middle School (Food Service)

1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Dooly County:

Dooly County Elementary – Middle School (Food Service)

11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Dooly County High School (Food Service)

715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Houston County:

Which Wich

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

The Brunch Box

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

My Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Moose Joose Slush

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

RC Lemonade #1

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

With it Wraps – Mobile

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Anderson – Rico’s Mexican Grille

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Fresco Italiano

1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2022

Concessions by Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Concessions by Cox – Peach Tower

401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Concessions by Cox – Main Peach

401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Swift Concessions

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

WC Concessions

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

RC Lemonade #2

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Schenck – Icee #1

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Schenck – Icee #2

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Schenck – Icee #3

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

McGrotha Foods

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

With it Wraps – Charlie’s Onion

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Kevin’s Funnell Cake

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Pineapple Express

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Anderson – Gyros @ Wraps

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Bow-Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Reithoffer – Treat Street

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Reithoffer – Sweet Spot

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Corn & Turkey Leg

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Silverado

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Pretzel

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Funnel Cake

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Mini Mart

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Cantina

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Chicken on a Stick

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Pizza

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Fried Dough

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Big Food

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Dizon’s Food

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Grill

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Gulf Stream Concessions – Cafe

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Belcher – Fruit & Cream Hut

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Sattler’s Sweet Tea

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Sattlers Concessions

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Rudy’s Pizza

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Rudy’s Slush Factory

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Ryals Lemonade & More

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Julee’s Concessions

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Scirrotto Cinnamon City

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Case Concessions – Pizza by the Slice

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Holy Macaroni

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Demetri’s

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Igloo Saloon

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Game-On Sports Cafe

027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – A Rooftop Bar (Food Service)

1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Pub 96

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Pub 96 Food Truck

405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush

134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush – Mobile

134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Jasper County:

Jasper County Wing Shack

683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Piedmont Academy (Food Service)

126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Jack’s

8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Jasper County High School (Food Service)

14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Laurens County:

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2022

Page House Bed and Breakfast

711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Domino’s

213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Macon County:

Macon County High and Middle School (Food Service)

611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)

400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2022

Pulaski County:

Shells Seafood Extended – Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2022

Washington County:

Mama’s Cafe at OFTC

1189 DEEPSTEP RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2022

Hot Wings & Things

834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Washington County Jail (Food Service)

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)

138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

Wilkinson County Middle/High School (Food Service)

11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2022

