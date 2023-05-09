Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 1-5

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 1 and Friday, May 5, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Ole Times Country Buffet
1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)
382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)
1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Burger King
4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)
684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 190 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Dairy Queen
4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Fish Port 2 LLC
2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Dunkin Donuts
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Bear Trap BBQ
3717 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

WNB FACTORY
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

The Cotton Ranch
347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

The Rabbits Hole
570 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

J & R Bar-B-Que
836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

KFC
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Catered Events
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Miramar
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

APT 77 (Food Service)
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Bibb County School Nutrition – Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

S O A R (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

McAlister’s Deli
4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food
4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Red Claw of Macon LLC
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 29 MACON, GA 31200
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

 

 

Crawford County:

Frozen Joe’s
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Avid Hotel
209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Funnel Cake
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Pizza/BBQ
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Grill Sausage
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Lemonade Cart
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Reithoffer – Treat Street
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Bow-Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Summer’s Landing of W.R.
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

The Lodge
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Another Broken Egg Cafe
810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Jeremiah Italian Ice
2945 WATSON BLVD STE 3 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Bagley’s BBQ – Coats For Kids
1054 HWY 247 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Base of Operation
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Mobile
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Mini Dixie Donuts
1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Baymont Inn (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Starbucks Coffee Co. #48006
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Gigi’s Little Kitchen
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Gigi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Meechies
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Meechies – Mobile
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

The Basket Case – Base
209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

The Basket Case – Mobile
209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

 

Jones County:

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Turner Woods Elementary (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Starbucks at Ingles Store #486
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

China Garden
106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

The Board House
1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 4 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Jack’s Hamburgers
118 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Osaka Japanese Restaurant
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Shamrock Skating Center (Food Service)
447 AIRPORT RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

The Potato Place
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

T. G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

River Place LLC (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Sodexo – Food Center
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Sodexo – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Sodexo – Simply To Go
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

 

 

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place
35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

 

 

Treutlen County:

Peach State Bar-B-Cue
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Peach State Bar-B-Cue – Mobile
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

 

 

Washington County:

Twin City Country Club (Food Service)
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

 

 

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

CCA – Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Glenwood Healthcare (Food Service)
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

