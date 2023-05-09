Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 1-5

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 1 and Friday, May 5, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

GWVH – Liberty Diner

2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Bibb County:

Ole Times Country Buffet

1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)

382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)

1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Burger King

4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)

684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Brasserie Circa

4420 FORSYTH RD STE 190 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Firehouse Subs

4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Dairy Queen

4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)

3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Subway

630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Fish Port 2 LLC

2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Dunkin Donuts

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Bear Trap BBQ

3717 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Dairy Queen

1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

WNB FACTORY

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

The Cotton Ranch

347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

The Rabbits Hole

570 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

J & R Bar-B-Que

836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

KFC

4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Subway

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Catered Events

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Hong Kong Express

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Miramar

4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

APT 77 (Food Service)

401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Zaxby’s

4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Bibb County School Nutrition – Central Kitchen

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

S O A R (Food Service)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

McAlister’s Deli

4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Famous Mike’s of Macon

524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food

4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Red Claw of Macon LLC

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 29 MACON, GA 31200

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Crawford County:

Frozen Joe’s

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Houston County:

Avid Hotel

209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Funnel Cake

SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Pizza/BBQ

SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Grill Sausage

SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Lemonade Cart

SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Reithoffer – Treat Street

SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Bow-Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake

SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Summer’s Landing of W.R.

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

The Lodge

200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Arby’s

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

IHOP

1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Another Broken Egg Cafe

810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Jeremiah Italian Ice

2945 WATSON BLVD STE 3 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Bagley’s BBQ – Coats For Kids

1054 HWY 247 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Base of Operation

2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Mobile

2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Mini Dixie Donuts

1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Baymont Inn (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Pizza Hut

1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Starbucks Coffee Co. #48006

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Gigi’s Little Kitchen

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Gigi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Meechies

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Meechies – Mobile

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

The Basket Case – Base

209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

The Basket Case – Mobile

209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Jones County:

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

McDonald’s

286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Turner Woods Elementary (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Starbucks at Ingles Store #486

261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Laurens County:

China Garden

106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

The Board House

1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 4 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Jack’s Hamburgers

118 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Osaka Japanese Restaurant

2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Shamrock Skating Center (Food Service)

447 AIRPORT RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

The Potato Place

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Monroe County:

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

T. G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023

River Place LLC (Food Service)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Peach County:

Sodexo – Food Center

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Sodexo – Slice of Life

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Sodexo – Simply To Go

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Casa Mexico

311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place

35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Treutlen County:

Peach State Bar-B-Cue

3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Peach State Bar-B-Cue – Mobile

3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023

Washington County:

Twin City Country Club (Food Service)

1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Trackside Pub & Deli

102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

CCA – Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)

195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

Glenwood Healthcare (Food Service)

41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023

