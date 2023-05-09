Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 1-5
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 1 and Friday, May 5, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Bibb County:
Ole Times Country Buffet
1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)
382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)
1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Burger King
4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)
684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 190 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Dairy Queen
4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Fish Port 2 LLC
2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Dunkin Donuts
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Bear Trap BBQ
3717 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
WNB FACTORY
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
The Cotton Ranch
347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
The Rabbits Hole
570 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
J & R Bar-B-Que
836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
KFC
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Catered Events
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Miramar
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
APT 77 (Food Service)
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Bibb County School Nutrition – Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
S O A R (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
McAlister’s Deli
4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food
4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Red Claw of Macon LLC
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 29 MACON, GA 31200
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Crawford County:
Frozen Joe’s
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Houston County:
Avid Hotel
209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Funnel Cake
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Pizza/BBQ
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Grill Sausage
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Lemonade Cart
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Reithoffer – Treat Street
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Bow-Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake
SPRING FLING CARNIVAL – GALLERIA MALL CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Summer’s Landing of W.R.
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
The Lodge
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Another Broken Egg Cafe
810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Jeremiah Italian Ice
2945 WATSON BLVD STE 3 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Bagley’s BBQ – Coats For Kids
1054 HWY 247 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Base of Operation
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Mobile
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Mini Dixie Donuts
1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Baymont Inn (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Starbucks Coffee Co. #48006
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Gigi’s Little Kitchen
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Gigi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Meechies
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Meechies – Mobile
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
The Basket Case – Base
209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
The Basket Case – Mobile
209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Jones County:
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Turner Woods Elementary (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Starbucks at Ingles Store #486
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Laurens County:
China Garden
106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
The Board House
1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 4 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Jack’s Hamburgers
118 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Osaka Japanese Restaurant
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Shamrock Skating Center (Food Service)
447 AIRPORT RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
The Potato Place
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Monroe County:
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
T. G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
River Place LLC (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Peach County:
Sodexo – Food Center
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Sodexo – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Sodexo – Simply To Go
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Taylor County:
Justin’s Place
35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Treutlen County:
Peach State Bar-B-Cue
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Peach State Bar-B-Cue – Mobile
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2023
Washington County:
Twin City Country Club (Food Service)
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
CCA – Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Glenwood Healthcare (Food Service)
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023