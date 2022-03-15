Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 7-11
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 7 and Friday, March 11, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 7 and Friday, March 11, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Taste and See Plant Base Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Dungeons and Daiquiris / Milly Grub
125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Huddle House
206 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Bibb County:
Bombay Curry Restaurant
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Dairy Queen Brazier
3855 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Recess (Food Service)
469 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Hen’s Nest
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Bojangles
4290 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Hotlanta Wings – ATJ Group Inc.
650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Steve’s Corner Cafe
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Oliver’s Corner Bistro
496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar
428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Poperazzi Fish and More – Base
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Bombay Curry Restaurant
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 53 (improved score two days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Burger King
3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Arby’s
3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Granny Wash Country Kitchen
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts
1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
J & R Bar-B-Que
836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
1350 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Crawford County:
Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
J-Byrd’s Butt Hutt
581 EAST CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31086
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Hancock County:
Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Houston County:
Roco’s
715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Friends on the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
The Carriage House
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
VFW Post 6005 Lounge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Jasper County:
Lakeview Restaurant
8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Jasper Memorial Hospital (Food Service)
898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
The Vanilla Bean
134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Laurens County:
Peach State Bar-B-Cue – Mobile
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Monroe County:
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022
Peach County:
Ghost Lounge (Food Service)
106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Pulaski County:
Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill
91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Putnam County:
El Agave Mexican Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
The Silver Moon
1077 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022
Eatonton – Putnam Senior Center (Food Service)
100 ULYSSES CT EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Popeye’s
100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022
Twiggs County:
Kountry Kitchen – Base of Operation
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Kountry Kitchen – Mobile
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Washington County:
Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)
1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Washington County Boys & Girls Club
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022
Brentwood School (Food Service)
725 LINTON RD PO BOX 955 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Washington County Head Start – Davisboro (Food Service)
216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022
Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022