Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 7-11

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 7 and Friday, March 11, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 7 and Friday, March 11, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club

113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Duke’s Dawg House

162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Taste and See Plant Base Eatery

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

The Real Deal Grill & More

185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Dungeons and Daiquiris / Milly Grub

125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Huddle House

206 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Bibb County:

Bombay Curry Restaurant

3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Dairy Queen Brazier

3855 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Recess (Food Service)

469 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Hen’s Nest

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Bojangles

4290 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Hotlanta Wings – ATJ Group Inc.

650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Steve’s Corner Cafe

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar

428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Poperazzi Fish and More – Base

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Poperazzi Fish and More

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Bombay Curry Restaurant

3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 53 (improved score two days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Burger King

3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering

5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Arby’s

3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Granny Wash Country Kitchen

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

J & R Bar-B-Que

836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Panera Bread

181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

1350 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Crawford County:

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

J-Byrd’s Butt Hutt

581 EAST CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31086

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Hancock County:

Aishia’s Seafood and Wings

8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Houston County:

Roco’s

715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)

205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Friends on the Hill

104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

The Carriage House

125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Arby’s

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

VFW Post 6005 Lounge (Food Service)

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Jasper County:

Lakeview Restaurant

8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Jasper Memorial Hospital (Food Service)

898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

The Vanilla Bean

134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Laurens County:

Peach State Bar-B-Cue – Mobile

3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Monroe County:

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Starbucks

318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2022

Peach County:

Ghost Lounge (Food Service)

106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Pulaski County:

Renee’s Southern Bar & Grill

91 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Putnam County:

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

The Silver Moon

1077 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)

162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)

314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Huddle House

916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2022

Eatonton – Putnam Senior Center (Food Service)

100 ULYSSES CT EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Popeye’s

100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2022

Twiggs County:

Kountry Kitchen – Base of Operation

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Kountry Kitchen – Mobile

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Washington County:

Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)

1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Washington County Boys & Girls Club

320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2022

Brentwood School (Food Service)

725 LINTON RD PO BOX 955 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Washington County Head Start – Davisboro (Food Service)

216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.