Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 28-April 1
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 28 and Friday, April 1, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Soul Masters Barbecue and Lounge
451 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ / 1835 BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Pho Little Saigon
2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Little Caesars
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Bibb County:
Western Little League Concession
6020 WESTERN CIR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
US Deli Macon
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
McDonald’s
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Dunkin’
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Pruitt Health – Peake (Food Service)
6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar
2972 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Little Caesars
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Zheng’s Wok
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Mellow Mushroom
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Pita Street Food
1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Salsas Mexican Grill
FOOD TRUCK FRENZY 2022 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Bleckley County:
Bleckley County Middle School (Food Service)
590 HWY 26 E COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Crawford County:
Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Houston County:
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Papa John’s
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Papa John’s
100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Papa John’s
322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
BBQ Monsters To Go – Concession Trailer
736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
The Georgia Dog
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Popeye’s
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Houston Healthcare -Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
BBQ Monsters Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile
12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Skipper Johns of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Tacos El Jefe – Mobile
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill
2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Social Kitchen + Cocktails
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Jones County:
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Starbucks – Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Laurens County:
Smitty’s Smokehouse – Mobile
912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Saltwater Fishery
110 S JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Monroe County:
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Peach County:
Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
King’s Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Dunkin’
404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022
Taylor County:
Big Chic
32 MARION ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Upson County:
Mz. Scorpio’s Bar & Grill
215 SOUTH CENTER ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022
Washington County:
Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Subway
630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022
Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Hardee’s
195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)
108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022