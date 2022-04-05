Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 28-April 1

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 28 and Friday, April 1, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 28 and Friday, April 1, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Soul Masters Barbecue and Lounge

451 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ / 1835 BBQ

116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Pho Little Saigon

2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Little Caesars

1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins

1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Bibb County:

Western Little League Concession

6020 WESTERN CIR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

US Deli Macon

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

USA Deli

4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

McDonald’s

4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Dunkin’

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Marco’s Pizza

2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Pruitt Health – Peake (Food Service)

6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Subway

4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Subway

6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Subway

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Quality Inn (Food Service)

4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar

2972 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Little Caesars

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Zheng’s Wok

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Mellow Mushroom

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Pita Street Food

1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Salsas Mexican Grill

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY 2022 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Bleckley County:

Bleckley County Middle School (Food Service)

590 HWY 26 E COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Crawford County:

Hudson’s BBQ

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)

420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Houston County:

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Papa John’s

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Papa John’s

100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Papa John’s

322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

BBQ Monsters To Go – Concession Trailer

736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

The Georgia Dog

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Popeye’s

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Houston Healthcare -Cafe 233

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

China House of Perry

1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

BBQ Monsters Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile

12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Skipper Johns of Perry

1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Tacos El Jefe – Mobile

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Social Kitchen + Cocktails

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Tacos El Jefe

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)

622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Jones County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

McDonald’s

286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Krystal

293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Starbucks – Ingles

261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Laurens County:

Smitty’s Smokehouse – Mobile

912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Saltwater Fishery

110 S JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2022

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Peach County:

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ

2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

King’s Deli at Fort Valley

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Dunkin’

404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2022

Taylor County:

Big Chic

32 MARION ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Upson County:

Mz. Scorpio’s Bar & Grill

215 SOUTH CENTER ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2022

Washington County:

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)

285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)

902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Subway

630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Washington County High School (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2022

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)

501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Hardee’s

195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)

108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.