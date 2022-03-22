Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 14-18
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 14 and Friday, March 18, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Columbia Pub
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 105 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Kai Thai Restaurant
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes
1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Bibb County:
The Library Tap and Kitchen
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Macon Beer Company
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Subway
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Vibez Middle GA
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Dunkin’
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Hightales Roof Top Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Dooly County:
Cree-Mee Dairy Bar
2915 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
The 57 Diner
247 W SHELTON ROAD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Hancock County:
Straw’s B-B-Q
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Family Affair
946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)
67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
7 Stars Motel (Food Service)
12730 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Central Park of Sparta
12834 BROAD STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)
701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Prison Employee Dining Hall
701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Houston County:
Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Cafe 1601 – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Coffee Corner – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Northside Elementary School (Food Service)
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Perry High School (Food Service)
1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Base & Mobile
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Dunkin’
866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Dunkin’
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Perdue Primary School (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
The Foodie King – Base & Mobile
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Tucker Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Jasper County:
Frank’s Restaurant
1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Pizza Wings and Things
4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Johnson County:
The Fish Box
392 WEST TRILBY STREET WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Jones County:
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Laurens County:
Lango’s Smokehouse – Base & Mobile
803 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Monroe County:
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022
Pulaski County:
Pulaski County Elementary School (Food Service)
280 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Hawkinsville High School (Food Service)
24 RED DEVIL DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022
Putnam County:
Talmo Farms (Food Service)
188 MCMILLEN RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Taylor County:
Chick-fil-A – Mobile
1711 E 16TH AVE CORDELE, GA 31015
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Washington County:
Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)
610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022
Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022