Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 14-18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 14 and Friday, March 18, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Huddle House

300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Columbia Pub

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 105 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Kai Thai Restaurant

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Ruby Tuesday

2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Cookout

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Arby’s

2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes

1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Bibb County:

The Library Tap and Kitchen

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Macon Beer Company

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Subway

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Vibez Middle GA

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Dunkin’

860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Hightales Roof Top Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Dooly County:

Cree-Mee Dairy Bar

2915 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

The 57 Diner

247 W SHELTON ROAD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Hancock County:

Straw’s B-B-Q

13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Family Affair

946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)

67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

7 Stars Motel (Food Service)

12730 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Central Park of Sparta

12834 BROAD STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)

701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Prison Employee Dining Hall

701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Houston County:

Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)

200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Cafe 1601 – Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Coffee Corner – Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)

985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)

995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Wine & Beer Bar

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Northside High School (Food Service)

926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Northside Elementary School (Food Service)

305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Perry High School (Food Service)

1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Base & Mobile

177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Dunkin’

866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Dunkin’

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)

115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)

250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Perdue Primary School (Food Service)

150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Waffle House

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

The Foodie King – Base & Mobile

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Centerville Head Start (Food Service)

1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Starbucks – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Tucker Head Start (Food Service)

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Elberta Head Start (Food Service)

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Jasper County:

Frank’s Restaurant

1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Pizza Wings and Things

4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Johnson County:

The Fish Box

392 WEST TRILBY STREET WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Jones County:

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Laurens County:

Lango’s Smokehouse – Base & Mobile

803 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Monroe County:

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2022

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Nita’s Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2022

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County Elementary School (Food Service)

280 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Hawkinsville High School (Food Service)

24 RED DEVIL DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2022

Putnam County:

Talmo Farms (Food Service)

188 MCMILLEN RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Taylor County:

Chick-fil-A – Mobile

1711 E 16TH AVE CORDELE, GA 31015

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Washington County:

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)

610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2022

Captain D’s

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

The Dairy Lane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2022

