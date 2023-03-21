Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 13-17
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 13 and Friday, March 17, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Bibb County:
American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023
IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 79 (improved on follow-up three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
J & J Fish & Chicken
66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Courtyard Macon (Food Service)
3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Wager’s
3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Papa John’s
4646 FORSYTH RD STE 115 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
FORK ET ME NOT – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Louisiana Grill, Home of Bourbon Chicken – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Old Style Foods Inc – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
K & R Concessions (Kettle Corn) – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Beaver Concessions – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Original Elephant Ears – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
City Wings Steak and Lemonade – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
B & M Sweet Shoppe – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 FORT WALTON BEACH, FL 32549
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
K & R Concessions (Apple Desserts) – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Gillette’s Pizza – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Moose Joose Slush – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Dodge County:
Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Zaxby’s
6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Dodge Nutrition (Food Service)
132 MAIN ST STE 1 EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Houston County:
Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)
125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Bonaire Primary (Food Service)
535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Lor’s Philippine Cuisine
1806 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Shirley Hills Elementary (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)
100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Five Guys: Burgers & Fries
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Wrap & Kebab
103 GUNN RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Uncle Maddio’s
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Jones County:
Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Taco Bell
221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Laurens County:
Captain D’s Seafood
1951 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Come Home To The Country
875 JAMES CURRIE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Los Chiles Bar and Grill
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Monroe County:
Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023
Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Peach County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023
Washington County:
Kaolin Teas N’ Tans
125 E CHURCH ST STE F SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023
Wilcox County:
Ophelia Kountry Kitchen
215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Wilcox County PK – 12 School (Food Service)
1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023
Vera’s
1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023