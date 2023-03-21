Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 13-17

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 13 and Friday, March 17, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins

1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Chick-fil-A

1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Domino’s

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Bibb County:

American Feel and Wings

45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2023

IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

American Feel and Wings

45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Inspection Score: 79 (improved on follow-up three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)

245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

J & J Fish & Chicken

66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Courtyard Macon (Food Service)

3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Wager’s

3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Papa John’s

4646 FORSYTH RD STE 115 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

FORK ET ME NOT – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Louisiana Grill, Home of Bourbon Chicken – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Old Style Foods Inc – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

K & R Concessions (Kettle Corn) – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Beaver Concessions – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Original Elephant Ears – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

City Wings Steak and Lemonade – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

B & M Sweet Shoppe – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 FORT WALTON BEACH, FL 32549

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

K & R Concessions (Apple Desserts) – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL-2023 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Gillette’s Pizza – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Moose Joose Slush – Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2023 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Dodge County:

Subway

538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Zaxby’s

6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Dodge Nutrition (Food Service)

132 MAIN ST STE 1 EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Houston County:

Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)

450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)

250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)

125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Popeye’s

1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Wing Stop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Bonaire Primary (Food Service)

535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Lor’s Philippine Cuisine

1806 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Shirley Hills Elementary (Food Service)

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)

205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Buffalo Wild Wings

2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

209 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)

100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)

301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Hardee’s

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Five Guys: Burgers & Fries

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Krystal

10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Wrap & Kebab

103 GUNN RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Uncle Maddio’s

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Jones County:

Trish Ann’s

102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Treasures by the Track

105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Taco Bell

221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Laurens County:

Captain D’s Seafood

1951 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Come Home To The Country

875 JAMES CURRIE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Los Chiles Bar and Grill

1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Monroe County:

Shoney’s

323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Ooh La La

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

French Market & Tavern

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2023

Starbucks

318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Peach County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)

12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2023

Washington County:

Kaolin Teas N’ Tans

125 E CHURCH ST STE F SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2023

Wilcox County:

Ophelia Kountry Kitchen

215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Wilcox County PK – 12 School (Food Service)

1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

Vera’s

1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-14-2023

