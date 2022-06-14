Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 6-10
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 6 and Friday, June 10, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
The Chicken Chariot
133 SHOP RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Fellowship Home at Meriweather (Food Service)
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Kai Thai
2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Ricky’s Snack Shak – Thunder Rally
2949 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Bibb County:
Dairy Queen
4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
Yollah
894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)
3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
Burger King
5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Your Pie
1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
The Library Tap and Kitchen
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Northside Cheers (Food Service)
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Waffle House
1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Four Thirty Bar and Grill
440 MARTIN LUTHER KINGJR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Dodge County:
Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Little Caesar’s
970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Runway Cafe – MGA
71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Mei’s Japanese Express
321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Chic-King
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
I Heart Tacos
309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Houston County:
Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It – Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant
1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Anderson’s Bakery & Catering
104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
All About Health (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Jasper County:
Subway
1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Mad Mike’s Smokehouse
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Subway
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Little Caesar’s
9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Taqueria La Eskina
107 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Jones County:
Jalapenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Laurens County:
Superb Grill
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
Shamrock Skating Center (Food Service)
447 AIRPORT RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Premier Estates of Dublin – Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Ole Times Country Buffet
1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Macon County:
Josie’s Restaurant
425 TRAVELERS REST RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Monroe County:
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Peach County:
Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022
Pulaski County:
Taylor Regional Hospital (Food Service)
222 PERRY HWY HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Pinewood Manor (Food Service)
277 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Abuelito’s Mexican Food
69 341 BYP UNIT A HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Subway
7 HWY 341 BYPASS HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Washington County:
Saucy Seafood and More
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022
Wheeler County:
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022
Wilcox County:
Krissy’s Fresh Food House
450 STEPHENS ST ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022
Wilkinson County:
Ivey General Store (Food Service)
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022
Camp Christian (Food Service)
3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022