Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 6-10

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 6 and Friday, June 10, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

The Chicken Chariot

133 SHOP RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Fellowship Home at Meriweather (Food Service)

10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Kai Thai

2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Ricky’s Snack Shak – Thunder Rally

2949 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Bibb County:

Dairy Queen

4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

South Macon Diner

3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

Yollah

894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)

3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

Burger King

5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Your Pie

1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

The Library Tap and Kitchen

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Northside Cheers (Food Service)

3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Waffle House

5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Dairy Queen

1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Waffle House

1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Four Thirty Bar and Grill

440 MARTIN LUTHER KINGJR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Dodge County:

Shug’s BBQ & Catering

211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Little Caesar’s

970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Runway Cafe – MGA

71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Mei’s Japanese Express

321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Chic-King

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

I Heart Tacos

309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Houston County:

Hardee’s

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It – Mobile

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant

1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering

104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

All About Health (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Jasper County:

Subway

1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Mad Mike’s Smokehouse

422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Subway

9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Little Caesar’s

9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Taqueria La Eskina

107 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Jones County:

Jalapenos

4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Laurens County:

Superb Grill

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

Shamrock Skating Center (Food Service)

447 AIRPORT RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Premier Estates of Dublin – Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet

1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Macon County:

Josie’s Restaurant

425 TRAVELERS REST RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Monroe County:

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Peach County:

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ

2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

Casa Mexico

311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Waffle House

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-06-2022

Pulaski County:

Taylor Regional Hospital (Food Service)

222 PERRY HWY HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Pinewood Manor (Food Service)

277 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Abuelito’s Mexican Food

69 341 BYP UNIT A HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Subway

7 HWY 341 BYPASS HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Washington County:

Saucy Seafood and More

315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

China Buffet

662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

McDonald’s

702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

Wheeler County:

Divine Inspirations Cafe

10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2022

Wilcox County:

Krissy’s Fresh Food House

450 STEPHENS ST ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2022

Wilkinson County:

Ivey General Store (Food Service)

141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Council Services (Food Service)

180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2022

Camp Christian (Food Service)

3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2022

