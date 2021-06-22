Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 14-18

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 14 and Friday, June 18, 2021.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 14 and Friday, June 18, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

CSH – Cook Building

620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Ms. Stella’s

960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Milly Smoke Cafe Grand Opening

2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Kuroshima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Taste and See Plant Base Eatery

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes

1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie

2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Ricky’s Snak Shak – Thunder Rally

HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

GCI – AEP – Kitchen

800 ABBAITOR RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Bibb County:

St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)

1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Starbucks – Kroger

4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Bearfoot Tavern

468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Taco Bell

6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Ice Bar & Grill

3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

The Crazy Bull (Food Service)

473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Zaxby’s

910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Residence Inn (Food Service)

3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Teriyaki House

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Macon Swirls

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)

222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Daybreak – Depaul USA (Food Service)

174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

John Wesley Villas (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Macon Outreach (Food Service)

267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts

860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Hancock County:

CRM Providence of Sparta (Food Service)

60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Houston County:

American Wings & Deli

1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Superstay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)

102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)

101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Choice Pizzeria

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

VFW Post 6605 – Lounge (Food Service)

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Skipper John’s of Perry

1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Jasper County:

Jasper Memorial Hospital

898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

El Giro Mexican Restaurant

1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Monroe County:

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Her Majesty (Food Service)

15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Beyond Expectations (Food Service)

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers

12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Little Caesar’s

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Domino’s Pizza

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Putnam County:

Rock Eagle 4H Center Dining Hall

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Rock Eagle Founders Lounge

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Telfair County:

McDonald’s

3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Sheerabella

11 W LIBERTY ST MCRAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Huddle House

90 WEST OAK ST MCRAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Twiggs County:

Middle Georgia Motorsports Park Concession Stand

460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Washington County:

Summitt Food Service

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Hardee’s

195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)

195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MCRAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Wilkinson County:

Subway

107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Council Services

180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.