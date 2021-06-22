Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 14-18
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 14 and Friday, June 18, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
CSH – Cook Building
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Milly Smoke Cafe Grand Opening
2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Kuroshima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Taste and See Plant Base Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Ricky’s Snak Shak – Thunder Rally
HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
GCI – AEP – Kitchen
800 ABBAITOR RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Bibb County:
St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)
1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Starbucks – Kroger
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Bearfoot Tavern
468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Taco Bell
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Ice Bar & Grill
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
The Crazy Bull (Food Service)
473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Residence Inn (Food Service)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Teriyaki House
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Macon Swirls
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Daybreak – Depaul USA (Food Service)
174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
John Wesley Villas (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Hancock County:
CRM Providence of Sparta (Food Service)
60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Houston County:
American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Superstay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
VFW Post 6605 – Lounge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Skipper John’s of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Stoner’s Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Jasper County:
Jasper Memorial Hospital
898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Monroe County:
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Her Majesty (Food Service)
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Beyond Expectations (Food Service)
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Peach County:
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Little Caesar’s
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Domino’s Pizza
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Putnam County:
Rock Eagle 4H Center Dining Hall
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Rock Eagle Founders Lounge
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Telfair County:
McDonald’s
3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Sheerabella
11 W LIBERTY ST MCRAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Huddle House
90 WEST OAK ST MCRAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Twiggs County:
Middle Georgia Motorsports Park Concession Stand
460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021
Washington County:
Summitt Food Service
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021
Hardee’s
195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MCRAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021
Wilkinson County:
Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021
Council Services
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021