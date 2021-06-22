Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 14-18

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 14 and Friday, June 18, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

CSH – Cook Building
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Milly Smoke Cafe Grand Opening
2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Kuroshima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Taste and See Plant Base Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes
1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Ricky’s Snak Shak – Thunder Rally
HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

GCI – AEP – Kitchen
800 ABBAITOR RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

 

Bibb County:

St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)
1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Starbucks – Kroger
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Bearfoot Tavern
468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Taco Bell
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Ice Bar & Grill
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

The Crazy Bull (Food Service)
473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Residence Inn (Food Service)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Teriyaki House
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Macon Swirls
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Daybreak – Depaul USA (Food Service)
174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

John Wesley Villas (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

 

Hancock County:

CRM Providence of Sparta (Food Service)
60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

 

Houston County:

American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Superstay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

VFW Post 6605 – Lounge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Skipper John’s of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

Stoner’s Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

 

Jasper County:

Jasper Memorial Hospital
898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

 

Monroe County:

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Her Majesty (Food Service)
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Beyond Expectations (Food Service)
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

 

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Little Caesar’s
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Domino’s Pizza
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

 

Putnam County:

Rock Eagle 4H Center Dining Hall
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Rock Eagle Founders Lounge
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

 

Telfair County:

McDonald’s
3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Sheerabella
11 W LIBERTY ST MCRAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

Huddle House
90 WEST OAK ST MCRAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

 

Twiggs County:

Middle Georgia Motorsports Park Concession Stand
460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2021

 

Washington County:

Summitt Food Service
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2021

Hardee’s
195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2021

Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MCRAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2021

 

Wilkinson County:

Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

Council Services
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2021

