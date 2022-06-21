Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 13-17

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 13 and Friday, June 17, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Sonic Drive-In

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Bibb County:

Macon Water Ice

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 208 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Taj Indian Restaurant

5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Lifespring (Food Service)

5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Chico and Chang

3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

J.A. Cuisine

3924 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Starbucks

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)

2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Five Guys

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Panda Express

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 105 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 102 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Fatty’s Pizza

120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

El Paraiso Bar & Grill

2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Papa John’s

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Hooters

112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

City Cafe

2830 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Party Ice – Base & Mobile

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Dodge County:

Butcher Block

207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Chinese Chef

850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Golden’s Personal Care (Food Service)

257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Chic-King

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Domino’s

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Houston County:

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Main Street Bar (Food Service)

740 MAIN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Del Taco

2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Burger King

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Dairy Queen

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Chick-fil-A

621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Wing Town K

1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)

100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

96 Nutrition (Food Service)

810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Baja Fresh

810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Jasper County:

The Vanilla Bean

134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Five Loaves

130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking

114 FROBEL ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Dairy Queen

680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Big Chic of Monticello

229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Johnson County:

Ed & Mae’s – Mobile & Base

174 SHURWOOD DRIVE WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Laurens County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Ashley Palisades – Mobile & Base

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Krystal

1624 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Little Tokyo Dublin

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Kobe

2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Macon County:

Macon State Prison (Food Service)

HWY. 49 OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Macon State Prison Vocational Fast Foods

2728 49 HWY S OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022

Peach County:

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Tony’s BBQ & More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Flavors Soulful Eatery

106 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

Upson County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

1027 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022

Exotic Wings and Thingz

201 BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022

Washington County:

Herb’s Fish Place

1625 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022

