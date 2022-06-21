Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 13-17
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 13 and Friday, June 17, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Sonic Drive-In
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Bibb County:
Macon Water Ice
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 208 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Taj Indian Restaurant
5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Lifespring (Food Service)
5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Chico and Chang
3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
J.A. Cuisine
3924 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)
2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Five Guys
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Panda Express
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 105 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 102 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Fatty’s Pizza
120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
El Paraiso Bar & Grill
2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Papa John’s
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Hooters
112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
City Cafe
2830 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Party Ice – Base & Mobile
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Dodge County:
Butcher Block
207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Golden’s Personal Care (Food Service)
257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Chic-King
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Domino’s
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Houston County:
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Main Street Bar (Food Service)
740 MAIN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Del Taco
2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Chick-fil-A
621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Wing Town K
1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)
100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
96 Nutrition (Food Service)
810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Baja Fresh
810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Jasper County:
The Vanilla Bean
134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Five Loaves
130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking
114 FROBEL ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Dairy Queen
680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Big Chic of Monticello
229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Johnson County:
Ed & Mae’s – Mobile & Base
174 SHURWOOD DRIVE WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Laurens County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Ashley Palisades – Mobile & Base
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Krystal
1624 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Little Tokyo Dublin
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Kobe
2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Macon County:
Macon State Prison (Food Service)
HWY. 49 OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Macon State Prison Vocational Fast Foods
2728 49 HWY S OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2022
Peach County:
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Flavors Soulful Eatery
106 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022
Upson County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
1027 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2022
Exotic Wings and Thingz
201 BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2022
Washington County:
Herb’s Fish Place
1625 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2022