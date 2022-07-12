Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 5-8

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, July 5 and Friday, July 8, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 07-05-2022

Bibb County:

Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Jimmy John’s
781 SPRING ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Marble Slab Creamery
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Cathedral Coffee
5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant
2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Dab’s Cafe
1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

SureStay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice – Mobile
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

 

Houston County:

McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

The Foodie King – Base of Operation & Mobile
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Base of Operation
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Cluck N Waffles
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Greek Village Express
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

China King
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Jack’s Family Restaurant
1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Oliver Perry’s
905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Lieu’s On the Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Robins Nutrition (Food Service)
1109 RUSSELL PKWY STE D-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

 

Jones County:

Taco Bell
221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

China Garden Z
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

I Love Country Buffet
300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

 

Laurens County:

Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)
104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet
1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Subway
2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

 

Monroe County:

Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

 

Peach County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

 

Putnam County:

Sunset Bar and Grill
205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

 

Telfair County:

Willow Creek Cafe
19 W WILLOW CREEK LN MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

