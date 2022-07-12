Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 5-8
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, July 5 and Friday, July 8, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 07-05-2022
Bibb County:
Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Jimmy John’s
781 SPRING ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Marble Slab Creamery
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Cathedral Coffee
5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant
2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Dab’s Cafe
1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
SureStay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice – Mobile
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Houston County:
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
The Foodie King – Base of Operation & Mobile
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Base of Operation
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Cluck N Waffles
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Greek Village Express
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
China King
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Jack’s Family Restaurant
1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Oliver Perry’s
905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Lieu’s On the Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Robins Nutrition (Food Service)
1109 RUSSELL PKWY STE D-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Jones County:
Taco Bell
221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
China Garden Z
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
I Love Country Buffet
300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Laurens County:
Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)
104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Ole Times Country Buffet
1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Subway
2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Monroe County:
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022
Peach County:
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022
Putnam County:
Sunset Bar and Grill
205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022
Telfair County:
Willow Creek Cafe
19 W WILLOW CREEK LN MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022