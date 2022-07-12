Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 5-8

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, July 5 and Friday, July 8, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 07-05-2022

Bibb County:

Wendy’s

6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Jimmy John’s

781 SPRING ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Macon Pizza Company

5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)

222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Marble Slab Creamery

5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)

245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Cathedral Coffee

5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant

2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Dab’s Cafe

1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

SureStay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)

140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

New China Express

1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice – Mobile

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Houston County:

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Popeye’s

1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

The Foodie King – Base of Operation & Mobile

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Smoothie King

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Base of Operation

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Cluck N Waffles

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Greek Village Express

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

China King

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)

940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Chick-fil-A

790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Jack’s Family Restaurant

1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Oliver Perry’s

905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Subway

105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Lieu’s On the Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Robins Nutrition (Food Service)

1109 RUSSELL PKWY STE D-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Jones County:

Taco Bell

221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

China Garden Z

300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

I Love Country Buffet

300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Laurens County:

Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)

104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet

1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Subway

2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)

1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Monroe County:

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

Peach County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2022

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2022

Putnam County:

Sunset Bar and Grill

205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2022

Telfair County:

Willow Creek Cafe

19 W WILLOW CREEK LN MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2022

