Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 31-August 4
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 31 and Friday, August 4, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
That Way Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)
1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Jimmy John’s Sandwich
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Bibb County:
Rodeway Inn (Food Service)
2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats
5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Papa John’s
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Ramada Inn (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Cold Stone Creamery
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 254 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Days Inn (Food Service)
3950 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
High Hog Eatery
701 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Hotlanta Wings
650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Subway
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Subway
4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Macon Transitional Center (Food Service)
200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Homewood Suites (Food Service)
200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
El Paraiso Bar & Grill
2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Hancock County:
Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Houston County:
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Still Life Cocktail Club
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Fresco Italiano
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Orleans on Carroll
807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Touchdown Wings
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Jones County:
China Garden Z
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
River North County Club (Food Service)
293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Laurens County:
Page House Bed and Breakfast
711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Minute Grill
106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Subway
2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Monroe County:
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Her Majesty LLC
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
High Falls Water Park – Concession Stand
463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Peach County:
Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Roots Plant Based Cafe
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
Prominent Bar and Restaurant
315 GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 53
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
Telfair County:
Jack’s
44 WEST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
Washington County:
Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023