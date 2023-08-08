Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 31-August 4

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 31 and Friday, August 4, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 31 and Friday, August 4, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

That Way Wings

335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Country Buffet

1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)

1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Jimmy John’s Sandwich

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Bibb County:

Rodeway Inn (Food Service)

2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats

5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Papa John’s

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Ramada Inn (Food Service)

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Cold Stone Creamery

156 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 254 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Days Inn (Food Service)

3950 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

High Hog Eatery

701 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 1 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Hotlanta Wings

650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Subway

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Subway

4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Macon Crab House

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)

4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Macon Transitional Center (Food Service)

200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

Waffle House

4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

South Macon Diner

3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Homewood Suites (Food Service)

200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

El Paraiso Bar & Grill

2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Hancock County:

Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Pizza Plus

12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)

79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Houston County:

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Still Life Cocktail Club

145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Pizza Hut

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Subway

105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Fresco Italiano

1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Taco Bell

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

Bodega Brew

1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Orleans on Carroll

807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Touchdown Wings

2907 WATSON BLVD STE C2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Jones County:

China Garden Z

300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

River North County Club (Food Service)

293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Laurens County:

Page House Bed and Breakfast

711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Minute Grill

106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Subway

2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Monroe County:

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

Her Majesty LLC

15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

High Falls Water Park – Concession Stand

463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Peach County:

Little Caesars

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Roots Plant Based Cafe

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

Prominent Bar and Restaurant

315 GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 53

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

Telfair County:

Jack’s

44 WEST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

Washington County:

Captain D’s

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant

123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.