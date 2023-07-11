Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 3-7

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 3 and Friday, July 7, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 3 and Friday, July 7, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lake Sinclair Shaved Ice

3069 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2023

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Ellen’s Diner

2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie

2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2 Inc.

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Bibb County:

Sakura

846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Idle Hour Country Club Pool Bar

251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Your Pie

536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Kimchi Factory

440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Knight Food Truck – MGA

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Hen’s Nest

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Central State Prison 1 (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Central State Prison 2 (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Sunset Suite & Lounge

1410 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Domino’s Pizza

600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Smoothie King

600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Capricorn Museum & Sound Studios (Food Service)

530 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Summerfest (Food Service)

4701 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Trinity Services Group / Bibb LEC (Food Service)

668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

5791 ZEBULON RD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs

596 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Wingstop

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE C-04 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Hancock County:

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)

12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Houston County:

The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Little League Southeastern Region Concession

438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Econolodge (Food Service)

102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

BBQ Monster’s To Go Concession Trailer

736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Central GA Tech College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Pace Family Mexican

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Island Pot

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)

1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Burger King

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)

105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Shells Seafood – Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency: Breakfast Pantry

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency: Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar

1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse

733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Middle Georgia Community Action Agency – Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Smokes Bar & Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Jeremiah Italian Ice

2945 WATSON BLVD STE 3 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Jones County:

Sawmill Restaurant – Base

HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Sawmill Restaurant – Mobile

241 HWY 22 E. GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Laurens County:

Little Tokyo Dublin

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

The Board House

1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 4 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

LL Cool Treats

165 CENTRAL DR DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Monroe County:

Camp Kaleo – Seasonal Food

463 OLD ZEBULON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Starbucks – Ingles

260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Peach County:

L&E Farm Store – La Tiendita (Food Service)

720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes/Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

McDonald’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Treutlen County:

Poole Concessions

2915 CORSEY GROVE WAY TARRYTOWN, GA 30470

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.