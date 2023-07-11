Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 3-7

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 3 and Friday, July 7, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Lake Sinclair Shaved Ice
3069 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2023

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2 Inc.
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Sakura
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Idle Hour Country Club Pool Bar
251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Knight Food Truck – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Hen’s Nest
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Central State Prison 1 (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Central State Prison 2 (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Sunset Suite & Lounge
1410 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Capricorn Museum & Sound Studios (Food Service)
530 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Summerfest (Food Service)
4701 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Trinity Services Group / Bibb LEC (Food Service)
668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
5791 ZEBULON RD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs
596 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Wingstop
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE C-04 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

 

 

Hancock County:

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

 

 

Houston County:

The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Little League Southeastern Region Concession
438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

BBQ Monster’s To Go Concession Trailer
736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Central GA Tech College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)
105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Shells Seafood – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency: Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency: Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar
1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Middle Georgia Community Action Agency – Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Jeremiah Italian Ice
2945 WATSON BLVD STE 3 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

 

 

Jones County:

Sawmill Restaurant – Base
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Sawmill Restaurant – Mobile
241 HWY 22 E. GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Little Tokyo Dublin
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

The Board House
1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 4 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

LL Cool Treats
165 CENTRAL DR DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

Camp Kaleo – Seasonal Food
463 OLD ZEBULON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Starbucks – Ingles
260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

 

 

Peach County:

L&E Farm Store – La Tiendita (Food Service)
720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes/Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

 

 

Treutlen County:

Poole Concessions
2915 CORSEY GROVE WAY TARRYTOWN, GA 30470
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

