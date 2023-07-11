Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 3-7
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 3 and Friday, July 7, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Baldwin County:
Lake Sinclair Shaved Ice
3069 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2023
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2 Inc.
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Bibb County:
Sakura
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Idle Hour Country Club Pool Bar
251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Knight Food Truck – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Hen’s Nest
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Central State Prison 1 (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Central State Prison 2 (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Sunset Suite & Lounge
1410 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Capricorn Museum & Sound Studios (Food Service)
530 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Summerfest (Food Service)
4701 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Trinity Services Group / Bibb LEC (Food Service)
668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
5791 ZEBULON RD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs
596 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Wingstop
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE C-04 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Hancock County:
Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Houston County:
The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Little League Southeastern Region Concession
438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
BBQ Monster’s To Go Concession Trailer
736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Central GA Tech College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)
105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Shells Seafood – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Best Western Plus Executive Residency: Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Best Western Plus Executive Residency: Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar
1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Middle Georgia Community Action Agency – Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Jeremiah Italian Ice
2945 WATSON BLVD STE 3 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Jones County:
Sawmill Restaurant – Base
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Sawmill Restaurant – Mobile
241 HWY 22 E. GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Laurens County:
Little Tokyo Dublin
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
The Board House
1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 4 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
LL Cool Treats
165 CENTRAL DR DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Monroe County:
Camp Kaleo – Seasonal Food
463 OLD ZEBULON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2023
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Starbucks – Ingles
260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Peach County:
L&E Farm Store – La Tiendita (Food Service)
720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes/Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
Treutlen County:
Poole Concessions
2915 CORSEY GROVE WAY TARRYTOWN, GA 30470
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023