Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 26-30

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 26 and Friday, July 30, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Buffington’s

120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Milly Smoke Cafe

2485 COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Great Wall

1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Huddle House

300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ/1835 BBQ

116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins

1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Bibb County:

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs

5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Cathedral Coffee

5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Motley’s Community Store (Food Service)

901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Jim Shaw’s Seafood

3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Wendy’s

3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Waffle House

4065 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Boys & Girls Club Central Kitchen

3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Papouli’s Grecian Food

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Subway

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)

245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Z Beans Coffee

311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Your Pie

536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Mac Food Service

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Cashman’s

370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Crawford County:

Big Chic Roberta

191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Subway

20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Dooly County:

Popeye’s

1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Hancock County:

CJE Foundation (Food Service)

2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Houston County:

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse

733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Levi’s Grill

198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021



Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Ole Times Country Buffet

2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Sweet of Life

778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Warner Robins Nutrition (Food Service)

2507 C MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Mini Dixie Donuts

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes

747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 73 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Kin.D 96 Thai and Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Aqua Lounge

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Jones County:

Chevy’s Pizza

115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

I Love Country Buffet

300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Laurens County:

Pullen Hot Grub – Mobile & Base

912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Detox Smoothie & Juice Bar

402 A INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31040

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Monroe County:

The French Market & Tavern

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Grits Cafe

17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Ebbyz Bar & Grill

1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Shoney’s

323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Peach County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Putnam County:

Sunset Bar & Grill

205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Taylor County:

Subway

309 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Tim’s Corner Cafe

1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Telfair County:

Louise’s Catering

933 MAIN ST SCOTLAND, GA 31083

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Upson County:

Wendy’s

1017 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Washington County:

Coleman’s Corner

340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Great Wall Restaurant

1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

China Buffet

662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Wheeler County:

Lori’s Drive-In

18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

