Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 26-30

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 26 and Friday, July 30, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 26 and Friday, July 30, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Milly Smoke Cafe
2485 COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ/1835 BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

 

Bibb County:

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs
5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Cathedral Coffee
5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Motley’s Community Store (Food Service)
901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Jim Shaw’s Seafood
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Wendy’s
3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Waffle House
4065 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Boys & Girls Club Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Papouli’s Grecian Food
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Subway
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Z Beans Coffee
311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Mac Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

 

Crawford County:

Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

 

Dooly County:

Popeye’s
1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

 

Hancock County:

CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

 

Houston County:

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Ole Times Country Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Sweet of Life
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Warner Robins Nutrition (Food Service)
2507 C MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Mini Dixie Donuts
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 73 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Kin.D 96 Thai and Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Aqua Lounge
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

 

Jones County:

Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

I Love Country Buffet
300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

 

Laurens County:

Pullen Hot Grub – Mobile & Base
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Detox Smoothie & Juice Bar
402 A INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31040
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

 

Monroe County:

The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Ebbyz Bar & Grill
1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

 

Peach County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021

 

Putnam County:

Sunset Bar & Grill
205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021

 

Taylor County:

Subway
309 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

 

Telfair County:

Louise’s Catering
933 MAIN ST SCOTLAND, GA 31083
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

 

Upson County:

Wendy’s
1017 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

 

Washington County:

Coleman’s Corner
340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021

China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Lori’s Drive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

