Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 26-30
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 26 and Friday, July 30, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 26 and Friday, July 30, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Milly Smoke Cafe
2485 COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ/1835 BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Bibb County:
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Cathedral Coffee
5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Motley’s Community Store (Food Service)
901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Jim Shaw’s Seafood
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Wendy’s
3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Waffle House
4065 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Boys & Girls Club Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Papouli’s Grecian Food
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Subway
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Z Beans Coffee
311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Mac Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Crawford County:
Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Dooly County:
Popeye’s
1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Hancock County:
CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Houston County:
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Ole Times Country Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Sweet of Life
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Warner Robins Nutrition (Food Service)
2507 C MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Mini Dixie Donuts
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 73 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Kin.D 96 Thai and Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Aqua Lounge
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Jones County:
Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
I Love Country Buffet
300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Laurens County:
Pullen Hot Grub – Mobile & Base
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Detox Smoothie & Juice Bar
402 A INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31040
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Monroe County:
The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Ebbyz Bar & Grill
1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Peach County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2021
Putnam County:
Sunset Bar & Grill
205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2021
Taylor County:
Subway
309 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Telfair County:
Louise’s Catering
933 MAIN ST SCOTLAND, GA 31083
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
Upson County:
Wendy’s
1017 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Washington County:
Coleman’s Corner
340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2021
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021
Wheeler County:
Lori’s Drive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2021
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2021