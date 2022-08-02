Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 25-29
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 25 and Friday, July 29, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: o7-28-2022
Miso Hawngry
120 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Taste and See Plant Base Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Tranquility Treats
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Bibb County:
Nu-Way Weiners
921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Shiloh Center/ Edward’s Catering
3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Polly’s La Mesa
3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Dough Bro’s Pizza Joint
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD Suite E MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
K Family Deli
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 25 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Catered Events
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Captain D’s
1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Teriyaki Japan
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Bourbon Street Grill
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
China Max
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Cast Iron Catering
2696 ROFF AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)
494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Burger King
3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Late Nite Macon (Food Service)
420 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Bleckley County:
Sea Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Dodge County:
Dodge State Prison Staff Dining
2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Hancock County:
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Selectis Providence of Sparta (Food Service)
60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Houston County:
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Concessions by Cox – Corndog – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Concessions by Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2 – Base of Operation
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)
1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Laurens County:
Rick’s BBQ
114 WRIGHTSVILLE AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Sonic Drive-In
1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Monroe County:
Beyond Expectations (Food Service)
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022
Camp Kaleo – Seasonal Food
463 OLD ZEBULON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Her Majesty LLC (Food Service)
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022
Taylor County:
Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
The Wing Shack
107 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Telfair County:
Lumber City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
93 HIGHWAY 19 PO BOX 188 LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
McRae Correctional Facility (Food Service)
112 JIM HAMMOCK DR MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022
Treutlen County:
Viking Nutrition (Food Service)
682 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
KC’s Kitchen & Cafe
4037 S MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022
Twiggs County:
DP Wings – Mobile (Twiggs)
712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022
Wilcox County:
Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022