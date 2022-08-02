Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 25-29

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 25 and Friday, July 29, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: o7-28-2022

Miso Hawngry

120 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Taste and See Plant Base Eatery

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Tranquility Treats

620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Bibb County:

Nu-Way Weiners

921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Shiloh Center/ Edward’s Catering

3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Polly’s La Mesa

3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Dough Bro’s Pizza Joint

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD Suite E MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

K Family Deli

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 25 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Catered Events

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Captain D’s

1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Teriyaki Japan

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Bourbon Street Grill

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Arby’s

975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

China Max

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Cast Iron Catering

2696 ROFF AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Golden Corral

4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)

494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

KFC

3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Taco Bell

4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Burger King

3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Late Nite Macon (Food Service)

420 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Bleckley County:

Sea Shells Seafood Extended

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Dodge County:

Dodge State Prison Staff Dining

2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Hancock County:

Pizza Plus

12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Selectis Providence of Sparta (Food Service)

60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Houston County:

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Concessions by Cox – Corndog – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Concessions by Cox – Main Peach

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

The Pond

2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)

203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2 – Base of Operation

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)

1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Wing Stop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Atlanta Bread Company

2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Choice Pizzeria

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Laurens County:

Rick’s BBQ

114 WRIGHTSVILLE AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Sonic Drive-In

1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Monroe County:

Beyond Expectations (Food Service)

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2022

Camp Kaleo – Seasonal Food

463 OLD ZEBULON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Her Majesty LLC (Food Service)

15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)

145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2022

Taylor County:

Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

The Wing Shack

107 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Telfair County:

Lumber City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

93 HIGHWAY 19 PO BOX 188 LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

McRae Correctional Facility (Food Service)

112 JIM HAMMOCK DR MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2022

Treutlen County:

Viking Nutrition (Food Service)

682 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

KC’s Kitchen & Cafe

4037 S MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

Twiggs County:

DP Wings – Mobile (Twiggs)

712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2022

Wilcox County:

Subway

1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2022

