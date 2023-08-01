Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 24-28
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 24 and Friday, July 28, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Bibb County:
Reboot Retrocade and Bar
566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
BJ’s
430 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Teriyaki Japan
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY #24 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Macon Centreplex #2 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Macon Centreplex #3 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Macon Centreplex #4 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Macon Centreplex #5 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Macon Centreplex #6 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Macon Centreplex #7 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Monument Kitchen
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Burger King
3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Grand Opera House
651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Culver’s
3710 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Macon Bagels
470 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Macon Water Ice
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
John Wesley Villas (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
L&W Sports Center
4479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Sparks Deli Wings Cafe
3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Yollah
894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Fish & Pig
6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Piedmont Healthcare (Food Service)
350 HOSPITAL DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Dab’s Cafe
1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Surestay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Chick-fil-A
5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Pinegate (Food Service)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Island Pot
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
NYC Style Deli
5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Georgia Potato Factory (Food Service)
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 500 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Grow
1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)
2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Roly Poly
624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
The Dawg House Bar & Grill
634 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Days Inn (Food Service)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Daiquiris & More
408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Hancock County:
Straw’s B-B-Q
14343 GA HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Houston County:
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Chick-Fil-A
621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Lor’s Philippine Cuisine
1806 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Sno Biz – Base
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Peach State Sunset Slush – Base
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Peach State Sunset Slush – Mobile
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner – Base
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Taqueria Don Sammy
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Jeremiah Italian Ice
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE D PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Meechies – Mobile
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Luna Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Wing Town K LLC
1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Fogata Street Tacos
810 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Laurens County:
Sonic
1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Kobe
2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Days Inn (Food Service)
2111 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Monroe County:
Timberlake Campground – Seasonal
1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Camp Kaleo – Seasonal Food
463 OLD ZEBULON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Marrow 41
7248 ALEXANDER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Domino’s
140 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Peach County:
King’s Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Peking Gourmet Zhuo Inc
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Taylor County:
Georgia Recovery Campus (Food Service)
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Cotton Gin Cafe
35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
A1 China Wok
18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Subway
309 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Washington County:
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Dairy Queen
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023