Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 24-28

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 24 and Friday, July 28, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Bibb County:

Reboot Retrocade and Bar

566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Cashman’s

370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

BJ’s

430 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Teriyaki Japan

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY #24 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Macon Centreplex #2 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Macon Centreplex #3 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Macon Centreplex #4 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Macon Centreplex #5 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Macon Centreplex #6 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Macon Centreplex #7 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Monument Kitchen

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

KFC

3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)

3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Burger King

3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Grand Opera House

651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Culver’s

3710 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Macon Bagels

470 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Macon Water Ice

490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

John Wesley Villas (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

L&W Sports Center

4479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe

3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Yollah

894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Fish & Pig

6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Piedmont Healthcare (Food Service)

350 HOSPITAL DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Dab’s Cafe

1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Surestay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)

140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Chick-fil-A

5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Pinegate (Food Service)

300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Island Pot

2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

NYC Style Deli

5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Georgia Potato Factory (Food Service)

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 500 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Grow

1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)

2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Roly Poly

624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

The Dawg House Bar & Grill

634 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Days Inn (Food Service)

4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Daiquiris & More

408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Hancock County:

Straw’s B-B-Q

14343 GA HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Houston County:

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Chick-Fil-A

621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Lor’s Philippine Cuisine

1806 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Burger King

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Sno Biz – Base

745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Peach State Sunset Slush – Base

134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Peach State Sunset Slush – Mobile

134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Zaxby’s

2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Hardee’s

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner – Base

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Taqueria Don Sammy

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Jeremiah Italian Ice

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE D PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Meechies – Mobile

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Luna Taqueria

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Wing Town K LLC

1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Fogata Street Tacos

810 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Laurens County:

Sonic

1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Kobe

2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Days Inn (Food Service)

2111 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Monroe County:

Timberlake Campground – Seasonal

1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Camp Kaleo – Seasonal Food

463 OLD ZEBULON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Marrow 41

7248 ALEXANDER CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Domino’s

140 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Peach County:

King’s Deli at Fort Valley

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Peking Gourmet Zhuo Inc

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

Taylor County:

Georgia Recovery Campus (Food Service)

211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Cotton Gin Cafe

35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Tim’s Corner Cafe

1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

A1 China Wok

18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

Subway

309 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

Washington County:

McDonald’s

702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

Dairy Queen

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

