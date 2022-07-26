Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 18-22

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Private Parties Only (Food Service)

215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Huey Magoo’s

1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Bibb County:

Philosophie

616 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Guitarras Mexican Grill

TACOS AND TEQUILA FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Agave Azul

TACOS AND TEQUILA FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Days Inn (Food Service)

4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Ice Bar & Grill

3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Reboot Retrocade and Bar

566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Natalia’s

201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Capricorn Museum & Sound Studios (Food Service)

201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Daiquiris & More

408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Fresh Air Barbeque

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Chick-fil-A

5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Dovetail

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Macon Bagels

470 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant

2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Cook Out

5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Grand Opera House

651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Z Beans Coffee

311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Club Xavier

4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits

742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

China Inn Restaurant

3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant

91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Bleckley County:

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Robert’s Library Cafe

1100 SE 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Pizza Hut

140 SW DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Dodge County:

Dodge Correctional Institute (Food Service)

2971 EL BETHEL RD PO BOX 276 CHESTER, GA 31012

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Hancock County:

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)

330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Houston County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Microtel (Food Service)

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Sunset Slush of Middle GA – Mobile

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Zaxby’s

2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Hong Kong Express

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet

2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush – Mobile

134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Johnson County:

Ware’s Bar B Q – Mobile

303 NORTH MAIN STREET SWAINSBORO, GA 30401

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Laurens County:

Subway

2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)

2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Ware’s Bar B Q – Mobile

303 NORTH MAIN STREET SWAINSBORO, GA 30401

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Macon County:

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile & Base

12153 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 224 MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Monroe County:

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Dunkin’

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Peach County:

Little Caesars

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Grammy’s Shaved Ice

103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Pulaski County:

The Columns of Georgia (Food Service)

155 S DOOLEY ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Parkin’ Latte

136 WESTGATE PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Putnam County:

Papa John’s

102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Southern Delight Cafeteria

104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

706 Nutrition (Food Service)

202 N JEFFERSON STE B EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Taylor County:

Cotton Gin Cafe

35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Tim’s Corner Cafe

1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Telfair County:

McDonald’s

3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Washington County:

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)

446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

McDonald’s

702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.