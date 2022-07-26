Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 18-22

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Private Parties Only (Food Service)
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Huey Magoo’s
1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

 

Bibb County:

Philosophie
616 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Guitarras Mexican Grill
TACOS AND TEQUILA FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Agave Azul
TACOS AND TEQUILA FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill
4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Days Inn (Food Service)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Ice Bar & Grill
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Reboot Retrocade and Bar
566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Natalia’s
201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Capricorn Museum & Sound Studios (Food Service)
201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Daiquiris & More
408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Fresh Air Barbeque
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Chick-fil-A
5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Dovetail
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Macon Bagels
470 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant
2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Cook Out
5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Grand Opera House
651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Z Beans Coffee
311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Club Xavier
4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits
742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

China Inn Restaurant
3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant
91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

 

Bleckley County:

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Robert’s Library Cafe
1100 SE 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Pizza Hut
140 SW DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

 

Dodge County:

Dodge Correctional Institute (Food Service)
2971 EL BETHEL RD PO BOX 276 CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

 

Hancock County:

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

 

Houston County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Sunset Slush of Middle GA – Mobile
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush – Mobile
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

 

Johnson County:

Ware’s Bar B Q – Mobile
303 NORTH MAIN STREET SWAINSBORO, GA 30401
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

 

Laurens County:

Subway
2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)
2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

Macon County:

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile & Base
12153 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 224 MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

 

Monroe County:

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2022

Dunkin’
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

 

Peach County:

Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

Grammy’s Shaved Ice
103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2022

 

Pulaski County:

The Columns of Georgia (Food Service)
155 S DOOLEY ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

Parkin’ Latte
136 WESTGATE PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

 

Putnam County:

Papa John’s
102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

706 Nutrition (Food Service)
202 N JEFFERSON STE B EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

 

Taylor County:

Cotton Gin Cafe
35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2022

 

Telfair County:

McDonald’s
3 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2022

 

Washington County:

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)
446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2022

