Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 17-21
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Sonic
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Old Clinton BBQ
2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Ma Duke
1081 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Bibb County:
Sid’s Too
1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
Wendy’s
1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
Nature’s Table
781 SPRING ST STE 104 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
Cracker Barrel
5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Waffle House
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Satterfield’s
120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Sonny’s BBQ
5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
APT 77
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Johnny V’s
5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Da Smoothie Plug
1087 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD STE D MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Bombay Curry Restaurant
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Macon City Auditorium – Bar
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Marriott Macon City Center – Conference Kitchen
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Marriott Macon City Center – Concession B
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Marriott Macon City Center – Concession A
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
La Bella Morelia – Mobile
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Houston County:
Langston Road Primary School (Food Service)
325 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Mobile
515 MARSHALLVILLE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Base
515 MARSHALLVILLE RD SPC 97/98 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Lieu’s On The Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Jack’s
1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Cow Pies Pizza Company
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Wingstop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 340 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Shark’s Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Friends On The Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Arby’s
709 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Little Caesars
810 HWY 96 STE 2100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Laurens County:
Seaside Crabhouse – Base
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Seaside Crabhouse – Mobile
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
Monroe County:
High Falls Water Park – Concession Stand
463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Peach County:
Central Kitchen – BOE
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023