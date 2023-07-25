Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 17-21

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Sonic

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Old Clinton BBQ

2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Ma Duke

1081 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Bibb County:

Sid’s Too

1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Wendy’s

1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill

4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Papa John’s

4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Nature’s Table

781 SPRING ST STE 104 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Cracker Barrel

5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Macon Pizza Company

5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Waffle House

4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Macon Outreach (Food Service)

267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Satterfield’s

120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Little Caesars Express

4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Sonny’s BBQ

5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

APT 77

401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Johnny V’s

5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Tommy’s

5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Firehouse Subs

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Da Smoothie Plug

1087 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD STE D MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Bombay Curry Restaurant

3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Macon City Auditorium – Bar

415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marriott Macon City Center – Conference Kitchen

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marriott Macon City Center – Concession B

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marriott Macon City Center – Concession A

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

La Bella Morelia – Mobile

524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Houston County:

Langston Road Primary School (Food Service)

325 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Church’s Chicken

1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Mobile

515 MARSHALLVILLE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Base

515 MARSHALLVILLE RD SPC 97/98 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Lieu’s On The Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Jack’s

1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Cow Pies Pizza Company

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Wingstop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 340 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Shark’s Fish & Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Smoothie King

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Friends On The Hill

104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Subway

703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Taco Bell

715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Dairy Queen

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Arby’s

709 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Little Caesars

810 HWY 96 STE 2100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Laurens County:

Seaside Crabhouse – Base

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Seaside Crabhouse – Mobile

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Monroe County:

High Falls Water Park – Concession Stand

463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Peach County:

Central Kitchen – BOE

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.