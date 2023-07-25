Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 17-21

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21, 2023.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Sonic
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Old Clinton BBQ
2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Ma Duke
1081 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Sid’s Too
1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Wendy’s
1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Nature’s Table
781 SPRING ST STE 104 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Cracker Barrel
5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Waffle House
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Satterfield’s
120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Sonny’s BBQ
5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

APT 77
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Johnny V’s
5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Da Smoothie Plug
1087 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD STE D MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Bombay Curry Restaurant
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Macon City Auditorium – Bar
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marriott Macon City Center – Conference Kitchen
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marriott Macon City Center – Concession B
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marriott Macon City Center – Concession A
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

La Bella Morelia – Mobile
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Langston Road Primary School (Food Service)
325 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Mobile
515 MARSHALLVILLE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Base
515 MARSHALLVILLE RD SPC 97/98 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Lieu’s On The Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Jack’s
1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Cow Pies Pizza Company
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Wingstop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 340 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Shark’s Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Friends On The Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Arby’s
709 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Little Caesars
810 HWY 96 STE 2100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Seaside Crabhouse – Base
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

Seaside Crabhouse – Mobile
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

High Falls Water Park – Concession Stand
463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Central Kitchen – BOE
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Health, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts