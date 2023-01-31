Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 23-27

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 23 and Friday, January 27, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

McAlister’s Deli

114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

That Way Wings

335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Bibb County:

Sid’s Too

1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Burger King

3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

New S&S Cafeteria

3724 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

BJ’s (Food Service)

430 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Silly Lillys Soul Food #2

3189 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

The Burrow Nutrition @ Downtown (Food Service)

609 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Macon Water Ice

490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Doggie Dogs

880 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Fatty’s Pizza

396 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Wing Hut

2444 PIO NONO AVE Suite A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Macon Transitional Center (Food Service)

200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

The Hummingbird (Food Service)

430 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Cashman’s

370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Culver’s

3710 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

McDonald’s

4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

KJK

3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Zaxby’s

910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

The Society Garden (Food Service)

2391 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Late Nite Macon (Food Service)

420 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)

4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Macon Bagels

470 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Keene’s Cafe

6369 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Chen’s Wok 6

1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Pinegate (Food Service)

300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Domino’s Pizza

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Daiquiris & More

378 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Catering – MGA

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Knight Food Truck – MGA

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Roly Poly

624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Dairy Queen

3855 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)

4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Grand Opera House (Food Service)

651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Moons Wings / Seafood

1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Club Xavier (Food Service)

4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Little Caesars Express

4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Island Pot

2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Dodge County:

Captain D’s

6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Village Pizza

1027 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Dooly County:

Him Her She Mobile Canteen

316 PORTER ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Houston County:

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Jimmy Johns

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Big Bird Shack

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Wartown Growlers

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

2 Guys and A Pie Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Roco’s

715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Mobile

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Phone Number: (478) 973-4970

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Base

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Base

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Huey Magoos

700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile

446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Base

446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Laurens County:

La Quinta Inn & Suites Dublin (Food Service)

101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Cali Shack – Mobile

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Cali Shack – Base

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)

1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

American Deli

1910 MARION ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Don’s All American Hotdawgs LLC – Mobile

3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Dublin Middle School

1501 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

La Chicana Taqueria – Mobile

156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

La Chicana Taqueria – Base

156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Page House Bed and Breakfast

711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

DP Wings

712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

DP Wings – Mobile

712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Subway

2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Peach County:

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ

2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Philly Italian Water Ice, LLC

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo – Food Center

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo -Slice of Life

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo – Simply To Go

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)

213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Denny’s

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Peach County Jail (Food Service)

1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Taylor County:

Silver Dollar (Concession Stand)

42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)

961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Kane’s BBQ – Base

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Washington County:

Captain D’s

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

WACO Nutrition (Food Service)

1126 S HARRIS ST UNIT B SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Wilcox County:

K & B Sidewalk Cafe

1093 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

