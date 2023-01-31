Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 23-27

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 23 and Friday, January 27, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

That Way Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Sid’s Too
1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Burger King
3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

New S&S Cafeteria
3724 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

BJ’s (Food Service)
430 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Silly Lillys Soul Food #2
3189 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

The Burrow Nutrition @ Downtown (Food Service)
609 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Macon Water Ice
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Doggie Dogs
880 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Fatty’s Pizza
396 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Wing Hut
2444 PIO NONO AVE Suite A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Macon Transitional Center (Food Service)
200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

The Hummingbird (Food Service)
430 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Culver’s
3710 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

McDonald’s
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

KJK
3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

The Society Garden (Food Service)
2391 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Late Nite Macon (Food Service)
420 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)
4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Macon Bagels
470 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Keene’s Cafe
6369 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Chen’s Wok 6
1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Pinegate (Food Service)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Daiquiris & More
378 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Catering – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Knight Food Truck – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Roly Poly
624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Dairy Queen
3855 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)
4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Grand Opera House (Food Service)
651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Moons Wings / Seafood
1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Club Xavier (Food Service)
4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Island Pot
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

 

 

Dodge County:

Captain D’s
6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Village Pizza
1027 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

 

 

Dooly County:

Him Her She Mobile Canteen
316 PORTER ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Jimmy Johns
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Big Bird Shack
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Wartown Growlers
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

2 Guys and A Pie Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Roco’s
715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Base
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Base
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Huey Magoos
700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Base
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

La Quinta Inn & Suites Dublin (Food Service)
101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Cali Shack – Mobile
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Cali Shack – Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

American Deli
1910 MARION ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Don’s All American Hotdawgs LLC – Mobile
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Dublin Middle School
1501 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Starbucks – Kroger
1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

La Chicana Taqueria – Mobile
156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

La Chicana Taqueria – Base
156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Page House Bed and Breakfast
711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

DP Wings
712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

DP Wings – Mobile
712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Subway
2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Philly Italian Water Ice, LLC
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo – Food Center
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo -Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Sodexo – Simply To Go
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2023

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts
404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

 

 

Taylor County:

Silver Dollar (Concession Stand)
42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2023

 

 

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2023

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

Kane’s BBQ – Base
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

 

Washington County:

Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

WACO Nutrition (Food Service)
1126 S HARRIS ST UNIT B SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2023

 

 

Wilcox County:

K & B Sidewalk Cafe
1093 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2023

