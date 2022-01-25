Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 17-21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 17 and Friday, January 21, 2022.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Rollcall

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2022

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Huey Magoo’s

1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Papa John’s

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Sonic Drive-In

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Bibb County:

The Bear’s Den

1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Dunkin’

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Hong Kong Restaurant

5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

T&N Moon’s Wing & Seafood

4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Dunkin’

860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Pho Sai Gon

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Beaute & Le Bar Nail Lounge (Food Service)

1625 BASS RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)

156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Dunkin’

1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Burger King

3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Pizza Hut

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Lazy Donkey Macon #2

379 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)

3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Houston County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Game-On Sports Cafe

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Gracies: A Rooftop Bar

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

O Taste and See – Base of Operation & Mobile

400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

BurgerIM – Base of Operation & Mobile

520 GA HWY 247 S STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

1 Family Deli

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Firehouse Subs

408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Still Life Cocktail Club (Food Service)

145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Krystal

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

White Diamond Grill

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

King’s Cue & More – Base of Operation & Mobile

119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Johnson County:

The Fish Box

392 WEST TRILBY STREET WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Jones County:

Sawmill Restaurant – Base of Operation & Mobile

241 HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Laurens County:

Papa John’s

1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Monroe County:

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

The French Market & Tavern

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Peach County:

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Sodexo – Slice of Life

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Sodexo – Simply to Go

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Neon Cowboy Lounge (Strippers) – Food Service

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Peach County Jail (Food Service)

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022

Putnam County:

Papa John’s

102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

Righteous Ribs

282 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

706 Nutrition (Food Service)

202 N JEFFERSON STE B EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022

El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill

104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More

107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Two Rivers Nutrition (Food Service)

109 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

Treutlen County:

The Tasty Taco – Mobile

461 MAIN STREET TARRYTOWN, GA 30470

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

La Palmas Mexican Restaurant

102 SMITH STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022

Upson County:

Lot 77 Auction Company (Food Service)

699 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022

