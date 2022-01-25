Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 17-21
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 17 and Friday, January 21, 2022.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Rollcall
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2022
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Huey Magoo’s
1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Sonic Drive-In
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Bibb County:
The Bear’s Den
1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Dunkin’
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Hong Kong Restaurant
5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
T&N Moon’s Wing & Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Dunkin’
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Pho Sai Gon
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Beaute & Le Bar Nail Lounge (Food Service)
1625 BASS RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Dunkin’
1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Burger King
3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Pizza Hut
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Lazy Donkey Macon #2
379 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)
3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Houston County:
Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Game-On Sports Cafe
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Gracies: A Rooftop Bar
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
O Taste and See – Base of Operation & Mobile
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
BurgerIM – Base of Operation & Mobile
520 GA HWY 247 S STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
1 Family Deli
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Still Life Cocktail Club (Food Service)
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
White Diamond Grill
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
King’s Cue & More – Base of Operation & Mobile
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Johnson County:
The Fish Box
392 WEST TRILBY STREET WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Jones County:
Sawmill Restaurant – Base of Operation & Mobile
241 HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Laurens County:
Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Monroe County:
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Peach County:
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Sodexo – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Sodexo – Simply to Go
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Neon Cowboy Lounge (Strippers) – Food Service
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Peach County Jail (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2022
Putnam County:
Papa John’s
102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
Righteous Ribs
282 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
706 Nutrition (Food Service)
202 N JEFFERSON STE B EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2022
El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Two Rivers Nutrition (Food Service)
109 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022
Treutlen County:
The Tasty Taco – Mobile
461 MAIN STREET TARRYTOWN, GA 30470
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
La Palmas Mexican Restaurant
102 SMITH STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2022
Upson County:
Lot 77 Auction Company (Food Service)
699 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2022