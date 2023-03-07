Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 27-March 3
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 27 and Friday, March 3, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
A Town Wings
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C2 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
GCSU – Campus Crossroad / The Max
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Bibb County:
Ashley Lauren (Food Service)
7345 QUAIL RUN DR LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)
1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Mellow Mushroom
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Starbucks – Kroger
220 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Zheng’s Wok
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Macon Swirls
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Macon Bar Services (Food Service)
499 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Taco Bell
5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
5590 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Bulldogs Bar & Grill
3748 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
JBA (Food Service)
425 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Tucker’s Barbecue
4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
KFC
190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Taj Indian Restaurant
5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Krispy Kreme
519 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Geico #1 (Food Service)
4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
GEICO #2 (Food Service)
4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)
3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Burger King
5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Waffle House
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Fatty’s Pizza
120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Papa John’s
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Fincher’s Barbecue
3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Margarita’s #2
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Pizza Hut
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STORE 7 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Panda Express
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 105 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Glorious Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)
3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Houston County:
The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
McAlister’s Deli
730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Friends On The Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Taqueria Don Sammy
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
96 Nutrition (Food Service)
810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Baymont Inn (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Pub 96
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Sno Biz – Mobile
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Sno Biz – Base of Operation
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Little League Southeastern Region Concession
438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Shells Seafood
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Shells Seafood – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Shells Seafood- Base of Operation
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
BJ’s Orioles Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Taqueria Don Sammy
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 70 (improved score on a follow-up three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Perdue – Cook Side South (Food Service)
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Perdue – Cook Side North (Food Service)
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Perdue – Main (Food Service)
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Middle Georgia Community Action Agency – Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Pub 96 (Food Service)
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Inspection Score: 64 (improved on follow-up two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Chick-Fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
King’s Que & More – Base of Operation
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
King’s Que & More – Mobile
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
BBQ Monster’s To Go Concession Trailer
736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Laurens County:
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Fairfield Inn and Suites (Food Service)
620 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Northwest Laurens Elementary (Food Service)
3330 HWY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Friendly Gus #25 (Food Service)
3438 HIGHWAY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Burger King
2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Little Caesar’s
2107 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Domino’s
213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Halftime Wings
1514 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Your Pie
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Monroe County:
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Peach County:
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Flavors Soulful Eatery
106 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Ghost Lounge (Food Service)
106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Washington County:
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023
Washington County Head Start Davisboro (Food Service)
216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)
1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
Wheeler County:
Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023