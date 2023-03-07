Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 27-March 3

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 27 and Friday, March 3, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Ruby Tuesday

2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

A Town Wings

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C2 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

GCSU – Campus Crossroad / The Max

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Arby’s

2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Bibb County:

Ashley Lauren (Food Service)

7345 QUAIL RUN DR LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)

1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Mellow Mushroom

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

220 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Subway

5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Zheng’s Wok

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Macon Swirls

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Cook Out

155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Macon Bar Services (Food Service)

499 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Panera Bread

181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Taco Bell

5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant

5590 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Bulldogs Bar & Grill

3748 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

JBA (Food Service)

425 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Tucker’s Barbecue

4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

KFC

190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Zaxby’s

6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Taj Indian Restaurant

5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Krispy Kreme

519 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Geico #1 (Food Service)

4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

GEICO #2 (Food Service)

4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)

3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Burger King

5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Waffle House

5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Fatty’s Pizza

120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Papa John’s

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue

3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Starbucks

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Margarita’s #2

5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Subway

4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Pizza Hut

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STORE 7 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Panda Express

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 105 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Glorious Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)

3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Krystal

3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Houston County:

The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

McAlister’s Deli

730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Friends On The Hill

104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Taqueria Don Sammy

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

96 Nutrition (Food Service)

810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Baymont Inn (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Pub 96

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Sno Biz – Mobile

745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Sno Biz – Base of Operation

745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Little League Southeastern Region Concession

438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Top Wok

1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Smokes Bar & Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Shells Seafood

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Shells Seafood – Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Shells Seafood- Base of Operation

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

BJ’s Orioles Nest (Food Service)

2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Taqueria Don Sammy

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 70 (improved score on a follow-up three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Perdue – Cook Side South (Food Service)

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Perdue – Cook Side North (Food Service)

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Perdue – Main (Food Service)

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Middle Georgia Community Action Agency – Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Game-On Sports Cafe

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Pub 96 (Food Service)

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Inspection Score: 64 (improved on follow-up two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Chick-Fil-A

3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

King’s Que & More – Base of Operation

119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

King’s Que & More – Mobile

119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

BBQ Monster’s To Go Concession Trailer

736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Laurens County:

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Fairfield Inn and Suites (Food Service)

620 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Northwest Laurens Elementary (Food Service)

3330 HWY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Friendly Gus #25 (Food Service)

3438 HIGHWAY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Burger King

2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Little Caesar’s

2107 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Domino’s

213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Halftime Wings

1514 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Your Pie

116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Papa John’s

1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Waffle House

108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Hong Kong Restaurant

108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Monroe County:

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant

180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Peach County:

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Flavors Soulful Eatery

106 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Ghost Lounge (Food Service)

106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Washington County:

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2023

Washington County Head Start Davisboro (Food Service)

216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)

1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

Divine Inspirations Cafe

10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

