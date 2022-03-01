Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 21-25

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 21 and Friday, February 25, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 21 and Friday, February 25, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Country Buffet

1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Huddle House

208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Old Clinton BBQ

2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Subway (Northside)

1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Aubri Lanes Restaurant

3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Krystal

1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

McAlister’s Deli

114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Surcheros of Milledgeville

108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Bibb County:

Central State Prison (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Central State Prison (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Cracker Barrel

3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Zaxby’s

4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Residence Inn – Macon (Food Service)

3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

WNB Factory

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Olive Garden

4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Zaxby’s

6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

305 Seafood & Wings

701 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 12 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Waffle House

4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4717 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Fazoli’s

6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Amici Macon

1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Osaka Sushi and Hibachi

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant

3980 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

J&J Fish & Chicken

4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Bleckley County:

The Frozen Bean – Mobile

538 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Hancock County:

Subway

12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Houston County:

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

IHOP

1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Hazards on the Green

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop

524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Concessions by Cox – McGill Building

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – New South Arena

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Reaves Arena #1

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Pizza Hut

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Guardian Center (Food Service)

600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Houston County Win Academy (Food Service)

215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Smoothie King

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Sutherland

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Steakworks Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Corndog Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Perdue Kitchen Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Choice Pizzeria

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Greek Village Express

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Hong Kong Express

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)

100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Lindsey Elementary School (Food Service)

81 TABOR DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

The Lodge

200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

The Pond

2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Lieu’s On The Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Zaxby’s

2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Church’s Chicken

1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

IHOP

1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Ocean Seafood Market

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Checker’s Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)

940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Jasper County:

Five Loaves

130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Jack’s Family Restaurants

8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Monroe County:

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Eighteen 36 Restaurant

100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Clarion (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022

El Tejado Mexican Restaurant

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Peach County:

L&E Farm Store (La Tiendita) – (Food Service)

720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Treutlen County:

La Palmas Mexican Restaurant

102 SMITH STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022

Upson County:

Upson-Lee Elementary School (Food Service)

334 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022

Washington County:

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant

123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.