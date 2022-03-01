Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 21-25
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 21 and Friday, February 25, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Old Clinton BBQ
2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Subway (Northside)
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Surcheros of Milledgeville
108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Bibb County:
Central State Prison (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Central State Prison (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Cracker Barrel
3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Residence Inn – Macon (Food Service)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
WNB Factory
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Olive Garden
4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
305 Seafood & Wings
701 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 12 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4717 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Fazoli’s
6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Amici Macon
1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Osaka Sushi and Hibachi
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
3980 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
J&J Fish & Chicken
4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Bleckley County:
The Frozen Bean – Mobile
538 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Hancock County:
Subway
12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Houston County:
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Hazards on the Green
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop
524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Concessions by Cox – McGill Building
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – New South Arena
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Reaves Arena #1
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Houston County Win Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Sutherland
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Steakworks Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Corndog Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Perdue Kitchen Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Greek Village Express
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 300 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)
100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Lindsey Elementary School (Food Service)
81 TABOR DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
The Lodge
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Lieu’s On The Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Ocean Seafood Market
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Checker’s Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Jasper County:
Five Loaves
130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Jack’s Family Restaurants
8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Monroe County:
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Eighteen 36 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2022
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022
Clarion (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2022
El Tejado Mexican Restaurant
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Peach County:
L&E Farm Store (La Tiendita) – (Food Service)
720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Treutlen County:
La Palmas Mexican Restaurant
102 SMITH STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2022
Upson County:
Upson-Lee Elementary School (Food Service)
334 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2022
Washington County:
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2022