Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 5-9

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 5 and Friday, December 9, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 5 and Friday, December 9, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Morning Grind

451 W MONTGOMERY ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

China Wok

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Bibb County:

Georgia Potato Factory

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY ST STE 500 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2022

Mercer University Connell Center (Food Service)

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Vineville Academy (Food Service)

1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Mercer University Concessions

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Mercer Univ. Stadium Visitor Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Mercer Univ. Stadium Home Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Mercer Mobile Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches @ Mercer Univ.

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

MAC Food Service

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Waffle House

5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

SOAR Academy (Food Service)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Johnny V’s

5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Mercer University Center Food Court

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Einstein Bros Bagels at Tarver Library

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Mercer University – Bear Rock Cafe

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Tommy’s

5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Bite Me GUDDD! Shack

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)

2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

The Rookery

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

J and F Caribbean Delight

1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

H&H

807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Dua Fish Tank Macon

781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Tenmii Japanese Eatery

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Taki Steak House

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

Wendy’s

4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

McAlister’s Deli

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

The Back Burner Restaurant

2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

Millennium Bar and Grill

2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

Pizza Hut

6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

Dodge County:

The Frozen Bean

538 OAK ST SUITE B EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2022

The Drink Shop

132 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Hancock County:

Subway

12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Houston County:

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Concessions by Cox – McGill Building

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Georgia National Restaurant

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – New South Arena

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Reaves Arena #1

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Sutherland

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Steakworks – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Perdue Kitchen – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Miller Murphy Howard

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Peach Tower

401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Popper – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Concessions by Cox – Main Peach

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Z Beans Coffee

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)

1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 75 (improved score two days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Ocean Seafood Market

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Zaxby’s

2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

Gigi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022

Laurens County:

Little Tokyo Dublin

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Koiya Japanese Express

2421 HIGHWAY 80 W STE 107 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet

1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Superb Grill

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Wendy’s

2172 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Salsa’s

108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Osaka Japanese Restaurant

2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022

Twiggs County:

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022

Wheeler County:

2nd Avenue Steakhouse

5 E SECOND ST GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Wilcox County:

Wilcox County PK-12 School (Food Service)

1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.