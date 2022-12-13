Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 5-9
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 5 and Friday, December 9, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Morning Grind
451 W MONTGOMERY ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
China Wok
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Bibb County:
Georgia Potato Factory
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY ST STE 500 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2022
Mercer University Connell Center (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Vineville Academy (Food Service)
1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Mercer University Concessions
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Mercer Univ. Stadium Visitor Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Mercer Univ. Stadium Home Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Mercer Mobile Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches @ Mercer Univ.
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
MAC Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
SOAR Academy (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Johnny V’s
5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Mercer University Center Food Court
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Einstein Bros Bagels at Tarver Library
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Mercer University – Bear Rock Cafe
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Bite Me GUDDD! Shack
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)
2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
The Rookery
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
J and F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
H&H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Dua Fish Tank Macon
781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Tenmii Japanese Eatery
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Taki Steak House
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
The Back Burner Restaurant
2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
Millennium Bar and Grill
2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
Pizza Hut
6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
Dodge County:
The Frozen Bean
538 OAK ST SUITE B EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2022
The Drink Shop
132 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Hancock County:
Subway
12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Houston County:
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Concessions by Cox – McGill Building
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Georgia National Restaurant
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – New South Arena
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Reaves Arena #1
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Sutherland
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Steakworks – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Perdue Kitchen – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Miller Murphy Howard
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Peach Tower
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Popper – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Concessions by Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Z Beans Coffee
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)
1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 75 (improved score two days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Ocean Seafood Market
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
Gigi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
Laurens County:
Little Tokyo Dublin
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Koiya Japanese Express
2421 HIGHWAY 80 W STE 107 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Ole Times Country Buffet
1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Superb Grill
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Wendy’s
2172 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Salsa’s
108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Osaka Japanese Restaurant
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
Twiggs County:
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
Wheeler County:
2nd Avenue Steakhouse
5 E SECOND ST GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022
Wilcox County:
Wilcox County PK-12 School (Food Service)
1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2022