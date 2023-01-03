Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 26-30

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 26 and Friday, December 30, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 26 and Friday, December 30, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Bibb County:

WNB Factory

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Chen’s Wok

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Mobile

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Cracker Barrel

5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)

1220 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Anderson’s Diner

3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Bombay Curry Restaurant

3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Hoops Bar

477 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Days Inn (Food Service)

3950 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Edgar’s Hospitality (Food Service)

5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe

3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Fountain of Juice

4123 FORSYTH RD STE I MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

US Deli Macon

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Little Caesars

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Party Ice – Base & Mobile

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

McDonald’s

4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

The Library Tap and Kitchen

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 102 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022

Crawford County:

Holy Pie! Pizzeria

256 WRIGHT AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Lucas Food

4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Dodge County:

Wahl to Wahl

4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Swine & Dine

6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Captain D’s

6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022

Pittman Side Track Cafe

312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022

Houston County:

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Cook Out

1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Rick D’s BBQ – Base & Mobile

103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Margaritas Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet

2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

No Name Chicken

778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Phatboyz Smokehouse

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Subway

105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Microtel (Food Service)

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking

409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Inspection Score: 71 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 12-27-2022

Laurens County:

Smook’s Mobile Fish Camp – Mobile

712 LINWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Peach County:

Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)

2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Washington County:

Pizza Hut

610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022

Wilcox County:

Crossview Care Center (Food Service)

402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Vera’s

1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Carter’s Fried Chicken

1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022

Wilkinson County:

Ivey General Store (Food Service)

141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022

Camp Christian (Food Service)

3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022

Thompson’s Cove

2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022

