Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 26-30
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 26 and Friday, December 30, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Bibb County:
WNB Factory
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Cracker Barrel
5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
1220 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Anderson’s Diner
3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Bombay Curry Restaurant
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Hoops Bar
477 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Days Inn (Food Service)
3950 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Edgar’s Hospitality (Food Service)
5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Sparks Deli Wings Cafe
3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Fountain of Juice
4123 FORSYTH RD STE I MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
US Deli Macon
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Little Caesars
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Party Ice – Base & Mobile
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
The Library Tap and Kitchen
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 102 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022
Crawford County:
Holy Pie! Pizzeria
256 WRIGHT AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Lucas Food
4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Dodge County:
Wahl to Wahl
4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Swine & Dine
6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Captain D’s
6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022
Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022
Houston County:
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Cook Out
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Rick D’s BBQ – Base & Mobile
103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2022
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Margaritas Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Ole Times Country Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
No Name Chicken
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Phatboyz Smokehouse
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Inspection Score: 71 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-27-2022
Laurens County:
Smook’s Mobile Fish Camp – Mobile
712 LINWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Peach County:
Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)
2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Washington County:
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
Wilcox County:
Crossview Care Center (Food Service)
402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Vera’s
1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2022
Wilkinson County:
Ivey General Store (Food Service)
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022
Camp Christian (Food Service)
3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022
Thompson’s Cove
2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022