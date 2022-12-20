Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 12-16

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Jersey Mike’s

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que

405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Waffle House

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Chipotle

2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Bibb County:

Arby’s

3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Domino’s Pizza

600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Smoothie King

600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Capitol Theatre (Food Service)

382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Miramar

4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Jag’s Pizzeria & Sub

1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Camelot Court – MGA

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Duke’s Spot – MGA

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Subway – MGA

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Cafe Diem – MGA

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Nu-Way Weiners No. 2

5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Sakura

846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Sidebar Cafe – Mercer Dining Law School

1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)

1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

The Brick

1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Brasserie Circa

4420 FORSYTH RD STE 190 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Domino’s Pizza

4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

The Fish House II

3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Fing Town I

950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Cod Tail

1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Bibb LEC (Food Service)

668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)

2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Ninja Japanese Steak House

575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Your Pie

536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Kimchi Factory

440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Teriyaki House

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Tzango @ Laniers

336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats

5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

USA Deli

4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Hightales Roof Top Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Cake N’ Shake

5577 THOMASTON RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

McDonald’s

3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

478 Wings

5540 THOMASTON RD STE G MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Dodge County:

South Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)

1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Heart of Georgia Cinemas (Food Service)

1167 COCHRAN HWY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Subway

538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Little Caesars

970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Houston County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Taco Bell

502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Houston Lake Country Club – Lounge (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Hardee’s

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Jersey Mike’s

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE 5 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Jones County:

Jalapenos

4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar

216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Laurens County:

Teen Challenge – Dublin (Food Service)

3729 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Cloverleaf Restaurant

509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Lulu’s Cafe

946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Dublin Country Club (Food Service)

689 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro

107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)

200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Surcheros Fresh Grill

1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Chick-fil-A

2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Longhorn

106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Monroe County:

Popeye’s

180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Peach County:

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Little Caesar’s

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Telfair County:

Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More – Mobile

13 ISLAND ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Washington County:

Lewis Lake Restaurant

1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Domino’s

160 WALMART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Herb’s Fish Place

1625 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

China Buffet

662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Saucy Seafood and More

315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Wilcox County:

Ophelia Kountry Kitchen

215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)

303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)

138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Wilkinson County Middle / High School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.