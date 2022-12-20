Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 12-16
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Jersey Mike’s
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Chipotle
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Bibb County:
Arby’s
3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Capitol Theatre (Food Service)
382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Miramar
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Jag’s Pizzeria & Sub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Camelot Court – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Duke’s Spot – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Subway – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Cafe Diem – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Nu-Way Weiners No. 2
5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Sakura
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Sidebar Cafe – Mercer Dining Law School
1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 190 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Domino’s Pizza
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Cod Tail
1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Bibb LEC (Food Service)
668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)
2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Ninja Japanese Steak House
575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Teriyaki House
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Tzango @ Laniers
336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats
5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Hightales Roof Top Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Cake N’ Shake
5577 THOMASTON RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
478 Wings
5540 THOMASTON RD STE G MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Dodge County:
South Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)
1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Heart of Georgia Cinemas (Food Service)
1167 COCHRAN HWY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Little Caesars
970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Houston County:
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Taco Bell
502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Houston Lake Country Club – Lounge (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Jersey Mike’s
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE 5 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Jones County:
Jalapenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Laurens County:
Teen Challenge – Dublin (Food Service)
3729 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Cloverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Lulu’s Cafe
946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
Dublin Country Club (Food Service)
689 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro
107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)
200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Chick-fil-A
2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Longhorn
106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Monroe County:
Popeye’s
180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Peach County:
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Little Caesar’s
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Telfair County:
Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More – Mobile
13 ISLAND ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Washington County:
Lewis Lake Restaurant
1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Domino’s
160 WALMART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022
Herb’s Fish Place
1625 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Saucy Seafood and More
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
Wilcox County:
Ophelia Kountry Kitchen
215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Wilkinson County Middle / High School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022
Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022