Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 12-16

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Jersey Mike’s
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Chipotle
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

 

 

Bibb County:

Arby’s
3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Capitol Theatre (Food Service)
382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Miramar
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Jag’s Pizzeria & Sub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Camelot Court – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Duke’s Spot – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Subway – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Cafe Diem – MGA
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Nu-Way Weiners No. 2
5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Sakura
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Sidebar Cafe – Mercer Dining Law School
1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 190 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Domino’s Pizza
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Cod Tail
1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Bibb LEC (Food Service)
668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)
2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Ninja Japanese Steak House
575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Teriyaki House
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Tzango @ Laniers
336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats
5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Hightales Roof Top Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Cake N’ Shake
5577 THOMASTON RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

478 Wings
5540 THOMASTON RD STE G MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

 

 

Dodge County:

South Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)
1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Heart of Georgia Cinemas (Food Service)
1167 COCHRAN HWY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Little Caesars
970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

 

Houston County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Taco Bell
502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Houston Lake Country Club – Lounge (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Jersey Mike’s
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE 5 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

 

 

Jones County:

Jalapenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

 

 

Laurens County:

Teen Challenge – Dublin (Food Service)
3729 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Cloverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Lulu’s Cafe
946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

Dublin Country Club (Food Service)
689 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro
107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)
200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Chick-fil-A
2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Longhorn
106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

 

 

Monroe County:

Popeye’s
180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

 

 

Peach County:

Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Little Caesar’s
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

 

 

Telfair County:

Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More – Mobile
13 ISLAND ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

 

 

Washington County:

Lewis Lake Restaurant
1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Domino’s
160 WALMART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2022

Herb’s Fish Place
1625 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022

China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Saucy Seafood and More
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022

 

 

Wilcox County:

Ophelia Kountry Kitchen
215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2022

 

 

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Wilkinson County Middle / High School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2022

