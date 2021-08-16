Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 9-13

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 9 and Friday, August 13, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 9 and Friday, August 13, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

BOE- Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

BOE – Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Riverbend Correctional Facility (Food Service)
196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Legends Seafood & Grill
3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

BOE – Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

BOE – Midway Hills (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

BOE – Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

 

Bibb County:

Outback Steakhouse
3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Zoe’s Kitchen
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 323 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Capitol Theatre (Food Service)
382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Smoothie King
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Surestay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Buffalo’s Cafe
5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Chick-fil-A
5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Krystal
2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Ole Times Country Buffet
1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

 

Houston County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Roco’s
715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Taco Shed
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Little Caesars
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Concessions by Cox – Steakworks
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Concessions by Cox – Corndog
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Off the Hook Concessions
NATIONAL BIKER’S ROUND-UP 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

The Brothers BBQ
NATIONAL BIKER’S ROUND-UP 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Shep’s Chicago Style Polish Sausage
NATIONAL BIKER’S ROUND-UP 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Frog’s Greatest Sno
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

 

Laurens County:

Starbucks – Kroger
1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Jackson Food Mart (Food Service)
306 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

 

Monroe County:

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

 

Peach County:

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

 

Taylor County:

The Coffee Pot
14 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

 

Twiggs County:

Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

 

