Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 9-13

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 9 and Friday, August 13, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

BOE- Lakeview Academy (Food Service)

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

BOE – Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Riverbend Correctional Facility (Food Service)

196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Legends Seafood & Grill

3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

BOE – Early Learning Center (Food Service)

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

BOE – Midway Hills (Food Service)

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

BOE – Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Bibb County:

Outback Steakhouse

3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Zoe’s Kitchen

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 323 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Capitol Theatre (Food Service)

382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Smoothie King

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

The Juicy Crab

168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Surestay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)

140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Buffalo’s Cafe

5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Chick-fil-A

5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Krystal

2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Ole Times Country Buffet

1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Houston County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Econolodge (Food Service)

102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Roco’s

715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Taco Shed

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Little Caesars

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Concessions by Cox – Steakworks

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Concessions by Cox – Corndog

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Off the Hook Concessions

NATIONAL BIKER’S ROUND-UP 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

The Brothers BBQ

NATIONAL BIKER’S ROUND-UP 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Shep’s Chicago Style Polish Sausage

NATIONAL BIKER’S ROUND-UP 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Frog’s Greatest Sno

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Laurens County:

Starbucks – Kroger

1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Marco’s Pizza

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Jackson Food Mart (Food Service)

306 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Monroe County:

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)

145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2021

Peach County:

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2021

Taylor County:

The Coffee Pot

14 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

Twiggs County:

Subway

13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2021

