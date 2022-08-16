Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 8-12
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Bibb County:
Nu-Way Weiners
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Stratford Academy (Food Service)
6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
A Brooke Haven
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Motley’s Community Store (Food Service)
901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Fajitas Mexican Grill #2
6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Legends Fitness (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Legends Fitness – Mobile (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Downtown Grill
562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Wingate Inn (Food Service)
100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Hotlanta Wings
650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Glorious Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)
3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Qwic Delight Food Truck
722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Boys and Girls Club Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Back Porch Lounge
2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Krystal
3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Dodge County:
Dairy Queen
1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
McDonald’s
400 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Houston County:
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile
12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Dunkin’
866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
T.J. & Son Food
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Smoke South Craft BBQ – Base of Operation & Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Jones County:
Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Laurens County:
Kobe
2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Moore Street School (Food Service)
1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Tumpie House
1049 SNELLBRIDGE RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Sno Biz of Dublin
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Monroe County:
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Peach County:
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
I Tea You
118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022
Pulaski County:
Jo’s Pizza
116 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Putnam County:
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Telfair County:
Telfair Pre-K (Food Service)
212 HUCKABEE ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022
Upson County:
Sabrosos Mexican Restaurant
111 W GORDON ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022
Washington County:
Quality Inn (Food Service)
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022
Wilcox County:
Half Moon Brew
103 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022