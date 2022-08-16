Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 8-12

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Bibb County:

Nu-Way Weiners
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Stratford Academy (Food Service)
6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

A Brooke Haven
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Motley’s Community Store (Food Service)
901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Fajitas Mexican Grill #2
6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Legends Fitness (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Legends Fitness – Mobile (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Downtown Grill
562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Wingate Inn (Food Service)
100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Hotlanta Wings
650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Glorious Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)
3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Qwic Delight Food Truck
722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Boys and Girls Club Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Back Porch Lounge
2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Krystal
3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

 

Dodge County:

Dairy Queen
1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

McDonald’s
400 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

 

Houston County:

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile
12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Dunkin’
866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

T.J. & Son Food
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Base of Operation & Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

 

Jones County:

Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

 

Laurens County:

Kobe
2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Moore Street School (Food Service)
1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Tumpie House
1049 SNELLBRIDGE RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Sno Biz of Dublin
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

 

Monroe County:

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

 

Peach County:

Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

I Tea You
118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

 

Pulaski County:

Jo’s Pizza
116 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

 

Putnam County:

Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

 

Telfair County:

Telfair Pre-K (Food Service)
212 HUCKABEE ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

 

Upson County:

Sabrosos Mexican Restaurant
111 W GORDON ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

 

Washington County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

 

Wilcox County:

Half Moon Brew
103 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related