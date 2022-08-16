Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 8-12

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Subway

1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Aubri Lanes Restaurant

3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Bibb County:

Nu-Way Weiners

6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Stratford Academy (Food Service)

6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

A Brooke Haven

401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Motley’s Community Store (Food Service)

901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Fajitas Mexican Grill #2

6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Legends Fitness (Food Service)

4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Legends Fitness – Mobile (Food Service)

4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Downtown Grill

562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Wingate Inn (Food Service)

100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)

4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Hotlanta Wings

650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Glorious Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)

3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Church’s Chicken

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Qwic Delight Food Truck

722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Boys and Girls Club Central Kitchen

3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Back Porch Lounge

2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Krystal

3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Dodge County:

Dairy Queen

1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

McDonald’s

400 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Houston County:

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Guardian Center (Food Service)

600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Tacos El Jefe

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile

12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Dunkin’

866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

T.J. & Son Food

210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)

205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

The Lodge (Food Service)

200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Arby’s

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Base of Operation & Mobile

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Jones County:

Trish Ann’s

102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Pizza Hut

204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Chevy’s Pizza

115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Dairy Queen

315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Laurens County:

Kobe

2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Moore Street School (Food Service)

1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Tumpie House

1049 SNELLBRIDGE RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Sno Biz of Dublin

300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile

300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Monroe County:

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Ooh La La

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Peach County:

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

I Tea You

118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2022

Pulaski County:

Jo’s Pizza

116 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Putnam County:

Subway

201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Telfair County:

Telfair Pre-K (Food Service)

212 HUCKABEE ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2022

Upson County:

Sabrosos Mexican Restaurant

111 W GORDON ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2022

Washington County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)

508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

Wilcox County:

Half Moon Brew

103 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2022

