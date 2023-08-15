Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 7-11
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 7 and Friday, August 11, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Ma Duke
1081 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
A Town Wings
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C2 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Taste And See Plant Base Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Bibb County:
Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
John Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
3522 GREENBRIAR RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Papa Wing and Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Huddle House
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
Southwest High School (Food Service)
1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
Medi’s
1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
ACE / MAC Food Service LLC
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
McKibben Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)
4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Georgia Industrial Children’s Home
4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Moons Wings / Seafood
1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Silly Lillys Soul Food #2
3189 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
551 Society
2385 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Crawford County:
Patty Shack – Base
78 DUGGER ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Houston County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Jones County:
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Jarochos Mexican Bar and Grill
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Laurens County:
Wendy’s – Dublin Mall
2001 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Dublin Place (Food Service)
504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Superb Grill – Base
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Superb Grill – Mobile
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Twelve Oaks Senior Living (Food Service)
2000 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Macon County:
Audrey’s on Main, LLC
105 W MAIN ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Monroe County:
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
River Place LLC
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Pruitt Health Of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Peach County:
Prominent Bar and Restaurant
315 GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Georgia Bob’s BBQ – Blue Bird
402 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
Peach County High School (Food Service)
3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
Twiggs County:
Middle Georgia Sports Park (Food Service)
460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
Washington County:
Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023
Subway
630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023