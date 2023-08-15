Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 7-11

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 7 and Friday, August 11, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

McAlister’s Deli

114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Ma Duke

1081 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

A Town Wings

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C2 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Taste And See Plant Base Eatery

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Bibb County:

Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)

972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Golden Corral

4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

John Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

3522 GREENBRIAR RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Papa Wing and Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Huddle House

4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)

1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

Southwest High School (Food Service)

1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

Medi’s

1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

ACE / MAC Food Service LLC

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

McKibben Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)

4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)

222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home

4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Moons Wings / Seafood

1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Silly Lillys Soul Food #2

3189 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

551 Society

2385 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Crawford County:

Patty Shack – Base

78 DUGGER ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Houston County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Popeye’s

1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Jones County:

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Jarochos Mexican Bar and Grill

216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Laurens County:

Wendy’s – Dublin Mall

2001 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Dublin Place (Food Service)

504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Superb Grill – Base

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Superb Grill – Mobile

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Twelve Oaks Senior Living (Food Service)

2000 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Macon County:

Audrey’s on Main, LLC

105 W MAIN ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Monroe County:

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

River Place LLC

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Pruitt Health Of Forsyth (Food Service)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Peach County:

Prominent Bar and Restaurant

315 GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Georgia Bob’s BBQ – Blue Bird

402 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

Peach County High School (Food Service)

3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

Twiggs County:

Middle Georgia Sports Park (Food Service)

460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

Washington County:

Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)

320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2023

Subway

630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

