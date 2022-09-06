Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 29-September 2

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 29 and Friday, September 2, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 29 and Friday, September 2, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Dungeons and Daiquiris

125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Huddle House

300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Ruby Tuesday

2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Surcheros

108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Bibb County:

Texas Cattle Co.

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

K’s Fish and More

3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)

3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Waffle House

3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

J. Christopher’s

220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Pho Cali

3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

The Juicy Crab

168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Rodeo 24K (Food Service)

4053 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Buffalo Wild Wings

169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Shooters Bar (Food Service)

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Windsor Academy Cafeteria

4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)

3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Dooly County:

Popeye’s

1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Hancock County:

Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)

701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Houston County:

Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)

125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Bonaire Primary (Food Service)

535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Roco’s

715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Asian Bliss Market (Food Service)

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 900 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Hilltop Elementary School (Food Service)

301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Feagin Mill Middle School (Food Service)

1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Thomson Middle School (Food Service)

301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Miller Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Houston County WIN Academy (Food Service)

215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

44th & Madison (Food Service)

115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Huntington Middle School (Food Service)

206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)

420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022

Little Light Coffee Co.

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022

Jones County:

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Sawmill Restaurant – Base & Mobile

HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Lamar County:

Gordon College Dining Service

419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Barnesville American Pie Pizzeria

784 VETERANS PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Laurens County:

Susie Dasher Elementary School (Food Service)

911 MLK BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Relax Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2184 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

The Snack Boxx

511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Dublin High School (Food Service)

1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Irish Gifted Academy – Middle

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Boddie Bros BBQ – Mobile

101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Dublin Head Start (Food Service)

1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Page House Bed and Breakfast (Food Service)

711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Monroe County:

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022

Peach County:

The Gym Cantina – Mobile

1307 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Putnam County:

El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill

104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022

Eat-A-Ton Cafe

102 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022

Washington County:

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.