Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 29-September 2
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 29 and Friday, September 2, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 29 and Friday, September 2, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Dungeons and Daiquiris
125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Surcheros
108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Bibb County:
Texas Cattle Co.
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
K’s Fish and More
3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)
3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Rodeo 24K (Food Service)
4053 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Buffalo Wild Wings
169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Shooters Bar (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Windsor Academy Cafeteria
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)
3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Dooly County:
Popeye’s
1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Hancock County:
Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)
701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Houston County:
Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)
125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Bonaire Primary (Food Service)
535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Roco’s
715 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Asian Bliss Market (Food Service)
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 900 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Hilltop Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Feagin Mill Middle School (Food Service)
1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Miller Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Houston County WIN Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
44th & Madison (Food Service)
115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Huntington Middle School (Food Service)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022
Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022
Little Light Coffee Co.
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022
Jones County:
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Sawmill Restaurant – Base & Mobile
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Lamar County:
Gordon College Dining Service
419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Barnesville American Pie Pizzeria
784 VETERANS PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Laurens County:
Susie Dasher Elementary School (Food Service)
911 MLK BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Relax Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2184 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
The Snack Boxx
511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Dublin High School (Food Service)
1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Irish Gifted Academy – Middle
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Boddie Bros BBQ – Mobile
101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Page House Bed and Breakfast (Food Service)
711 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022
Monroe County:
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2022
Peach County:
The Gym Cantina – Mobile
1307 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Putnam County:
El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2022
Eat-A-Ton Cafe
102 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2022
Washington County:
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-30-2022