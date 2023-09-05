Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 28-September 1

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 28 and Friday, September 1, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Subway (Sinclair)

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Kai Thai

2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Georgia War Veterans Home – C/O STG International Inc. (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Bibb County:

Nu-Way Weiners

3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

American Faves & Mo

2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Jim Shaw’s Seafood

3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Popeye’s

5590 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Holy Pie! Pizzeria- Houston Rd

5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Stand 1

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)

5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)

851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Starbucks

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

KFC

190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Pizza Hut

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STORE 7 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)

4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Ole Times Country Buffet

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Cracker Barrel

3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Subway

5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

VFW Post 658 (Food Service)

4864 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)

2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

American Faves and Mo

2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Olive Garden

4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Red Owl Coffee

5586 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Waffle House

6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

M A Evans School (Food Service)

345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)

905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)

6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Alexander II School Nutrition

1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Zaxby’s

6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Christian’s

1693 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)

6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Fatty’s Pizza

120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Dunkin Donuts

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Hancock County:

CJE Foundation (Food Service)

2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Houston County:

Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)

125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Veterans High School Cafeteria

340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Bonaire Primary (Food Service)

535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Rick D’s BBQ – Base of Operation

103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Rick D’s BBQ – Mobile

103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

The Table at FCC Warner Robins (Food Service)

100 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

Concessions by Cox McGill Building

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions by Cox GA National Restaurant

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions by Cox New South Arena

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions by Cox Reaves Arena #1

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions by Cox Heritage Hall

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions by Cox -Sutherland

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concession By Cox – Steakworks – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions By Cox – Corndog – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions By Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions By Cox – Perdue Kitchen – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions By Cox – Miller Murphy Howard

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions By Cox – Peach Tower

401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions By Cox – Popper – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Concessions By Cox – Main Peach

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Checkers Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Centerville Head Start (Food Service)

1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)

205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Tucker Head Start (Food Service)

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Elberta Head Start (Food Service)

708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Margaritas Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

Phatboy’z SmokeHouse

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

La Bonita

2922 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)

100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)

301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Captain D’s

3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Z Beans Coffee

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Monroe County:

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inpecction Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023

Washington County:

Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Base

212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Mobile Unit

212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023

