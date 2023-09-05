Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 28-September 1
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 28 and Friday, September 1, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 28 and Friday, September 1, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Subway (Sinclair)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Kai Thai
2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Georgia War Veterans Home – C/O STG International Inc. (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Bibb County:
Nu-Way Weiners
3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
American Faves & Mo
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Jim Shaw’s Seafood
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Popeye’s
5590 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Holy Pie! Pizzeria- Houston Rd
5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Stand 1
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)
851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
KFC
190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Pizza Hut
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STORE 7 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)
4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Ole Times Country Buffet
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Cracker Barrel
3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
VFW Post 658 (Food Service)
4864 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
American Faves and Mo
2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Olive Garden
4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Red Owl Coffee
5586 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Waffle House
6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Alexander II School Nutrition
1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Christian’s
1693 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Fatty’s Pizza
120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Dunkin Donuts
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Hancock County:
CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Houston County:
Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)
125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Veterans High School Cafeteria
340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Bonaire Primary (Food Service)
535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Rick D’s BBQ – Base of Operation
103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Rick D’s BBQ – Mobile
103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
The Table at FCC Warner Robins (Food Service)
100 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
Concessions by Cox McGill Building
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions by Cox GA National Restaurant
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions by Cox New South Arena
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions by Cox Reaves Arena #1
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions by Cox Heritage Hall
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions by Cox -Sutherland
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concession By Cox – Steakworks – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions By Cox – Corndog – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions By Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions By Cox – Perdue Kitchen – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions By Cox – Miller Murphy Howard
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions By Cox – Peach Tower
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions By Cox – Popper – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Concessions By Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Checkers Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Tucker Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Margaritas Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
Phatboy’z SmokeHouse
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
La Bonita
2922 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-29-2023
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)
100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Captain D’s
3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Z Beans Coffee
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Monroe County:
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inpecction Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2023
Washington County:
Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Base
212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023
Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Mobile Unit
212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2023