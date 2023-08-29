Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 18-25
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 21 and Friday, August 25, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 21 and Friday, August 25, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Ned Kelly’s
119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
To The Max Mexican
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Bibb County:
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
150 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Macon Wings
4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Bulldogs Bar & Grill
3748 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Stratford Academy (Food Service)
6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Oakview Golf & Country Club
128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Downtown Grill
562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Glorius Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)
3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Geico #1 (Food Service)
4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
GEICO #2 (Food Service)
4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
SAGE Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School
5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Taco Bell
5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Five Guys
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Panda Express
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 105 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Captain D’s
2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Daybreak – A Project of Depaul USA (Food Service)
174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Papa John’s
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
American Faves and Mo
2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
McDonald’s
2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
McDonald’s
1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Hoops Bar
477 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Papa’s Wing and Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Starbucks – Kroger
220 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Dodge County:
Subway
538 OAK ST STE 2 EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Hancock County:
M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Houston County:
Northside Elementary School (Food Service)
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Miller Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Huntington Middle School (Food Service)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Houston County Win Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
No Name Chicken
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Firehouse Subs
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Greek Village III
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cookin
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Ole Times Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Georgia Bob’s
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Days Inn and Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Jones County:
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Mattie Wells Elementary (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Macon County:
Macon County Head Start (Food Service)
409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Monroe County:
Clarion Pointe (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
T. G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Peach County:
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Grammy’s Shaved Ice
103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Taco Bell
319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Marco’s Pizza
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
Taylor County:
Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)
56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)
218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
Twiggs County:
Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
Washington County:
Kelly’s BBQ
490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023
Washington County Jail (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023