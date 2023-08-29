Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 18-25

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 21 and Friday, August 25, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Ned Kelly’s

119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

To The Max Mexican

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Bibb County:

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

150 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Macon Wings

4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Bulldogs Bar & Grill

3748 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Stratford Academy (Food Service)

6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Oakview Golf & Country Club

128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Downtown Grill

562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Glorius Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)

3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Geico #1 (Food Service)

4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

GEICO #2 (Food Service)

4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

SAGE Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School

5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Cook Out

155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Panera Bread

181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Taco Bell

5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Five Guys

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Panda Express

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 105 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Captain D’s

2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Daybreak – A Project of Depaul USA (Food Service)

174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Papa John’s

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)

2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)

3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

American Faves and Mo

2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

McDonald’s

2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

McDonald’s

1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Hoops Bar

477 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Papa’s Wing and Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

220 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Dodge County:

Subway

538 OAK ST STE 2 EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Hancock County:

M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Houston County:

Northside Elementary School (Food Service)

305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Thomson Middle School (Food Service)

301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Miller Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Huntington Middle School (Food Service)

206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Houston County Win Academy (Food Service)

215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

No Name Chicken

778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Firehouse Subs

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

IHOP

2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Greek Village III

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)

420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cookin

2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Ole Times Buffet

2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Buffalo Wild Wings

2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Georgia Bob’s

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Days Inn and Suites (Food Service)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Props

1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Chili’s

135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Jones County:

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Mattie Wells Elementary (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Macon County:

Macon County Head Start (Food Service)

409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Monroe County:

Clarion Pointe (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

T. G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Peach County:

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Grammy’s Shaved Ice

103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Hardee’s

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Krystal

300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Taco Bell

319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Marco’s Pizza

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

Taylor County:

Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)

56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)

218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Taylor County High School (Food Service)

24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

Twiggs County:

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)

878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)

961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)

12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

Washington County:

Kelly’s BBQ

490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

The Tennille Ice Cream Company

104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

Washington County Jail (Food Service)

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2023

