Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 15-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Bibb County:

Buffalo’s

5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022

Tropical Flava

2396 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022

Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022

Northside Cheers

3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022

Dodge County:

McDonald’s

400 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Rolling in Dough

210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022

Houston County:

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

Captain D’s

513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

The Carriage House

125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi

794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022

Tacos El Jefe – Mobile

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022

Chaney’s Family Catering

100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022

Jones County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022

Laurens County:

Pizza Hut

2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

East Dublin Head Start (Food Service)

110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Monroe County:

River Place Home (Food Service)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022

Peach County:

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022

Putnam County:

Zaxby’s

120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Tastee Chick

812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill

104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

The Brick Pub and Grub

114 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Telfair County:

Telfair County Elementary School (Food Service)

532 EAST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022

Treutlen County:

Tasty’s – Base & Mobile

1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022

Treutlen County School (Food Service)

7892 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022

Upson County:

Rays of Hope Childcare (Food Service)

745 WEST MOORES CROSSING RD THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

Washington County:

Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022

Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)

320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022

