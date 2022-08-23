Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 15-19
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Bibb County:
Buffalo’s
5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022
Tropical Flava
2396 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022
Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022
Northside Cheers
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022
Dodge County:
McDonald’s
400 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Rolling in Dough
210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022
Houston County:
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
The Carriage House
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022
Tacos El Jefe – Mobile
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022
Chaney’s Family Catering
100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022
Jones County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022
Laurens County:
Pizza Hut
2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
East Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Monroe County:
River Place Home (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022
Peach County:
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022
Putnam County:
Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
The Brick Pub and Grub
114 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Telfair County:
Telfair County Elementary School (Food Service)
532 EAST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2022
Treutlen County:
Tasty’s – Base & Mobile
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022
Treutlen County School (Food Service)
7892 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2022
Upson County:
Rays of Hope Childcare (Food Service)
745 WEST MOORES CROSSING RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
Washington County:
Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2022
Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2022
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2022