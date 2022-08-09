Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 1-5
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 1 and Friday, August 5, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
CSH – Cook Building (Food Service)
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Baldwin State Prison (Food Service)
140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Kai Thai
2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Bibb County:
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Tru by Hilton (Food Service)
107 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Roly Poly
624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Zoe’s Kitchen
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 323 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Surcheros Fresh Mex
1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Chili’s Bar & Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Homewood Suites (Food Service)
200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
McDonald’s
1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
John Wesley Villas, Inc. (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
John Wesley Villas, Inc. (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Sid’s Too
1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Little Caesars
1502 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Ma Duke Southern Cooking
1530 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Pin Strikes (Food Service)
4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Taco Bell
170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Dooly County:
Dairy Queen
1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Houston County:
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Happy Hour School (Food Service)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Wine & Beer Bar (Food Service)
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Stoners Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Cook Out
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Mini Dixie Donuts
1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
My Bar and Club (Food Service)
2132 N HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Checker’s Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Cuban Island Cafe – Mobile
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Margaritas Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
No Name Chicken
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Jones County:
Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Laurens County:
West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)
879 HONEYSUCKLE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
East Laurens High School (Food Service)
1010 HIGHWAY 80 E EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Days Inn (Food Service)
2111 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
McDonald’s
1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
McDonald’s
2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Monroe County:
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
High Falls Water Park – Concession Stand
463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Peach County:
Tacos El Jefe Fort Valley
1030 PEACH PKWY UNIT 11/12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022
Putnam County:
Dairy Queen
113 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Ms. Stella’s
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Arby’s
106 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022
Pizza Hut
815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022
Telfair County:
Waylon’s
77 W OAK ST PO BOX 564 MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022
Twiggs County:
Cafe Academy (Food Service)
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022