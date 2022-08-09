Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 1-5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 1 and Friday, August 5, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

CSH – Cook Building (Food Service)

620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Baldwin State Prison (Food Service)

140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Kai Thai

2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Bibb County:

Macon Crab House

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Tru by Hilton (Food Service)

107 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Roly Poly

624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Zoe’s Kitchen

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 323 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Houston Seafood

3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Surcheros Fresh Mex

1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Chili’s Bar & Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Homewood Suites (Food Service)

200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

McDonald’s

1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Shane’s Rib Shack

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

John Wesley Villas, Inc. (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

John Wesley Villas, Inc. (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Sid’s Too

1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Chicken Salad Chick

1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)

156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Little Caesars

1502 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Ma Duke Southern Cooking

1530 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Pin Strikes (Food Service)

4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Taco Bell

170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Dooly County:

Dairy Queen

1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Houston County:

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)

802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Happy Hour School (Food Service)

200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Pizza Hut

1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)

101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Starbucks – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Wine & Beer Bar (Food Service)

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Stoners Pizza Joint

1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

IHOP

1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Cook Out

1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Mini Dixie Donuts

1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

My Bar and Club (Food Service)

2132 N HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Checker’s Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Cuban Island Cafe – Mobile

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Margaritas Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

No Name Chicken

778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Jones County:

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que

4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Subway

285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Laurens County:

West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)

879 HONEYSUCKLE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

East Laurens High School (Food Service)

1010 HIGHWAY 80 E EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Days Inn (Food Service)

2111 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

McDonald’s

1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

McDonald’s

2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Monroe County:

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

High Falls Water Park – Concession Stand

463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Peach County:

Tacos El Jefe Fort Valley

1030 PEACH PKWY UNIT 11/12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2022

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2022

Putnam County:

Dairy Queen

113 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Ms. Stella’s

103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Arby’s

106 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2022

Pizza Hut

815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Subway

201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2022

Telfair County:

Waylon’s

77 W OAK ST PO BOX 564 MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

Twiggs County:

Cafe Academy (Food Service)

1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2022

