Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 24-28

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 24 and Friday, April 28, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

El Tequila Grill

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023

AJ’s To Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Subway

650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Shrimp Boat

911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Bibb County:

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023

McDonald’s

550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023

LaQuinta Inn & Suites Macon (Food Service)

3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023

Wing Hut

2444 PIO NONO AVE Suite A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023

Carlyle Place (Food Service)

5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Subway

630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

343 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Little Caesars

610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

MAC Food Service

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Pruitt Health (Food Service)

6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)

3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

WNB Factory

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Sleep Inn (Food Service)

3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College

4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Oaks At Lake Wildwood (Food Service)

6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

No Sauce Barbecue

885 B MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Churchills On Cherry

557 CHERRY ST STE 200 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

La Bella Morelia – Mobile

524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

La Bella Morelia – Base

524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Waffle House

4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Shogun

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

The Oaks At Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)

400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Harp & Bowl LaBistro

520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

McDonald’s

3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Marco’s Pizza

2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

JBA

425 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Subway

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Arby’s

3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar

2972 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Biddy’s

946 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Bleckley County:

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Bleckley County High School (Food Service)

1 ROYAL DR COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Bleckley County Primary School (Food Service)

242 E PETER ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Houston County:

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking

409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Dunkin Donuts

866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Cinnaholic

810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

A Taste Of Creole LLC – Mobile

56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

A Taste Of Creole, LLC – Base of Operation

56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Checkers Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)

802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Happy Hour School (Food Service)

200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Westfield School Cafeteria

2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

The Pond

2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Warner Robins High School (Food Service)

401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)

101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Laurens County:

Friendly Gus Food Stores #18 (Food Service)

650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023

Brian’s Giant Subs

1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Ole Times Country Buffet

1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Sno Biz

1017 OLD SAVANNAH RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Taco Bell

2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Arby’s

2144 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)

338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Omega Lounge (Food Service)

1604 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Iceboxx Frozen Treats

1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Rosie’s Handmade Ice Cream

108 S MONROE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Friendly Gus Food Stores #19 (Food Service)

415 SOPERTON AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Frosty Frog Shaved Ice

102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Frosty Frog Shaved Ice – Mobile Base

102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Monroe County:

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc.

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Peach County:

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)

213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

The Railroad Cafe’

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

King’s Deli

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Peach County High School (Food Service)

3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Peking Gourmet Zhuo Inc

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes/Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023

Pulaski County:

Yummy Frozen Yogurt

150 COMMERCE STREET HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Pulaski County K-12 School (Food Service)

70 RED DEVIL DRIVE HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Washington County:

Tasty Freeze, LLC – Base

117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

Tasty Freeze – Mobile

117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023

