Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 24-28
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 24 and Friday, April 28, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 24 and Friday, April 28, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
El Tequila Grill
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Bibb County:
Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023
McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023
LaQuinta Inn & Suites Macon (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023
Wing Hut
2444 PIO NONO AVE Suite A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023
Carlyle Place (Food Service)
5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
343 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Little Caesars
610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
MAC Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Pruitt Health (Food Service)
6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Sleep Inn (Food Service)
3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Oaks At Lake Wildwood (Food Service)
6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
No Sauce Barbecue
885 B MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Churchills On Cherry
557 CHERRY ST STE 200 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
La Bella Morelia – Mobile
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
La Bella Morelia – Base
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Waffle House
4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
The Oaks At Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Harp & Bowl LaBistro
520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
JBA
425 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Arby’s
3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar
2972 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Biddy’s
946 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Bleckley County:
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Bleckley County High School (Food Service)
1 ROYAL DR COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Bleckley County Primary School (Food Service)
242 E PETER ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Houston County:
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Dunkin Donuts
866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Cinnaholic
810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
A Taste Of Creole LLC – Mobile
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
A Taste Of Creole, LLC – Base of Operation
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Checkers Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Happy Hour School (Food Service)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Westfield School Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Warner Robins High School (Food Service)
401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Laurens County:
Friendly Gus Food Stores #18 (Food Service)
650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2023
Brian’s Giant Subs
1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Ole Times Country Buffet
1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Sno Biz
1017 OLD SAVANNAH RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Taco Bell
2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Arby’s
2144 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)
338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Omega Lounge (Food Service)
1604 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Iceboxx Frozen Treats
1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Rosie’s Handmade Ice Cream
108 S MONROE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Friendly Gus Food Stores #19 (Food Service)
415 SOPERTON AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Frosty Frog Shaved Ice
102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Frosty Frog Shaved Ice – Mobile Base
102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Monroe County:
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc.
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Peach County:
Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
The Railroad Cafe’
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
King’s Deli
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Peach County High School (Food Service)
3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2023
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Peking Gourmet Zhuo Inc
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes/Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2023
Pulaski County:
Yummy Frozen Yogurt
150 COMMERCE STREET HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Pulaski County K-12 School (Food Service)
70 RED DEVIL DRIVE HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Washington County:
Tasty Freeze, LLC – Base
117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023
Tasty Freeze – Mobile
117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2023