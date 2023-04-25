Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 17-21
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 17 and Friday, April 21, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Milledge Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
AFC Sushi @ GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Cravings!
108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Ricky’s Snak Shak- Thunder Rally
2949 HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Bibb County:
Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Chevo’s Mexican Restaurant
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Kravin Gravy
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE R16 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Bourbon Street Grill
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
China Max
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Olive Garden
4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Sleep Inn (Food Service)
3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Burger King
853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Carrabba’s
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Teriyaki House
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Nu-Way Weiners – Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4717 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Doggie Dogs
880 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Joe D’s on Ingleside
2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score seven days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Atrium Navicent Health Pine Pointe Hospice (Food Service)
6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Springhill Suites (Food Service)
4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Sakura Hibachi & Poke
5585 THOMASTON RD A300 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
La Quinta Inn & Suites Macon (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Krystal
892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Waffle House
4065 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
BPL, LLC (Food Service)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR Suite A MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Bleckley County:
La Cabana Express
168 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Scott’s Bar-B-Que Inc.
425 GA HIGHWAY 87 N COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Crawford County:
Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)
1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Dooly County:
Vienna Senior Center
105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Houston County:
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Veterans High School Cafeteria
340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Ramada Hotel & Suites Warner Robins (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Hampton Inn – Perry
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Microtel
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Little Light Coffee Co. LLC
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Rick D’s BBQ – Base of Operation
103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Rick D’s BBQ – Mobile
103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Concessions by Cox – McGill Building
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions by Cox – GA National Restaurant
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
For More Information Call: (478) 218-2020
Concessions by Cox – New South Arena
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions by Cox – Reaves Arena #1
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Christian Fellowship Academy – The Winning Academy
621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions by Cox – Sutherland
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concession By Cox – Steakworks – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions By Cox – Corndog – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions By Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions By Cox – Perdue Kitchen – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions By Cox – Miller Murphy Howard
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions By Cox – Peach Tower
401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions By Cox – Popper – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Concessions By Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Phatboy’z SmokeHouse
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Kings Chapel Elementary (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Lake Joy Primary (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Olympia Gyros
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Orleans On Wheels
807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Orleans on Carroll – Base
807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Laurens County:
Krystal
1624 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Gail Harrison (Food Service)
1297 THIRD ST DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Frozen Paradise Icey Treats – Base
206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Frozen Paradise Icey Treats – Mobile
206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Tasty Wings & Seafood
2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Laurens County Jail (Food Service)
200 SOUTHERN PINES RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Lou Ann’s
1010 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Dublin Place (Food Service)
504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Dub’s Wings and Grill
902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant
1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Base
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Moore Street School (Food Service)
1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Dairy Queen
701 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Eden Nutrition (Food Service)
2036 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Macon County:
Riverview Senior Center (Food Service)
50 RIVERVIEW DR OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
The Veg, LLC
105 E MAIN ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Monroe County:
Stixx Lounge LLC (Food Service)
14 SHAW AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
El Tejado Mexican Restaurant
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Peach County:
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Super 8 (Food Service)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
L&E Farm Store – La Tiendita (Food Service)
720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Telfair County:
Huddle House
90 WEST OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
Telfair County Jail (Food Service)
26 PICKERTON ST MILAN, GA 31060
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023
Stinson’s Barbecue
3334 GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More – Mobile Base
13 ISLAND ST PO BOX 627 LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More – Mobile Unit
13 UNNAMED ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Treutlen County:
King’s Corner
8259 METTER ROAD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Jet Food Stores of Georgia #97 (Food Service)
4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023