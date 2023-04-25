Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 17-21

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 17 and Friday, April 21, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 17 and Friday, April 21, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Milledge Nutrition (Food Service)

1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Zaxby’s

1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

AFC Sushi @ GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant

3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Cravings!

108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

McDonald’s

2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Papa John’s

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Ricky’s Snak Shak- Thunder Rally

2949 HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Bibb County:

Shogun

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from seven days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2023

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Chevo’s Mexican Restaurant

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Kravin Gravy

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE R16 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)

3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Bourbon Street Grill

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

China Max

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Olive Garden

4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Sleep Inn (Food Service)

3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Burger King

853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Carrabba’s

3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Teriyaki House

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Nu-Way Weiners – Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4717 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Doggie Dogs

880 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Joe D’s on Ingleside

2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Shogun

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

Inspection Score: 79 (improved score seven days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Atrium Navicent Health Pine Pointe Hospice (Food Service)

6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Springhill Suites (Food Service)

4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Sakura Hibachi & Poke

5585 THOMASTON RD A300 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites Macon (Food Service)

3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Krystal

892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Waffle House

840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Waffle House

4065 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

BPL, LLC (Food Service)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR Suite A MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Bleckley County:

La Cabana Express

168 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Scott’s Bar-B-Que Inc.

425 GA HIGHWAY 87 N COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Crawford County:

Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)

1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Dooly County:

Vienna Senior Center

105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Houston County:

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Veterans High School Cafeteria

340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Ramada Hotel & Suites Warner Robins (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Hampton Inn – Perry

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Microtel

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Little Light Coffee Co. LLC

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Rick D’s BBQ – Base of Operation

103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Rick D’s BBQ – Mobile

103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Concessions by Cox – McGill Building

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions by Cox – GA National Restaurant

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

For More Information Call: (478) 218-2020

Concessions by Cox – New South Arena

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions by Cox – Reaves Arena #1

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Christian Fellowship Academy – The Winning Academy

621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions by Cox – Sutherland

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concession By Cox – Steakworks – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions By Cox – Corndog – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions By Cox – Funnel Cake – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions By Cox – Perdue Kitchen – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions By Cox – Miller Murphy Howard

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions By Cox – Peach Tower

401 LARRY WALKER PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions By Cox – Popper – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Concessions By Cox – Main Peach

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Phatboy’z SmokeHouse

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Kings Chapel Elementary (Food Service)

460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)

985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Lake Joy Primary (Food Service)

995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Olympia Gyros

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Orleans On Wheels

807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Orleans on Carroll – Base

807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Laurens County:

Krystal

1624 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Gail Harrison (Food Service)

1297 THIRD ST DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Frozen Paradise Icey Treats – Base

206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Frozen Paradise Icey Treats – Mobile

206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Tasty Wings & Seafood

2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Laurens County Jail (Food Service)

200 SOUTHERN PINES RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Lou Ann’s

1010 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Dublin Place (Food Service)

504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Dub’s Wings and Grill

902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant

1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Base

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Moore Street School (Food Service)

1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Dairy Queen

701 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Eden Nutrition (Food Service)

2036 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Macon County:

Riverview Senior Center (Food Service)

50 RIVERVIEW DR OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

The Veg, LLC

105 E MAIN ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Monroe County:

Stixx Lounge LLC (Food Service)

14 SHAW AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

El Tejado Mexican Restaurant

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Peach County:

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Super 8 (Food Service)

305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

L&E Farm Store – La Tiendita (Food Service)

720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Telfair County:

Huddle House

90 WEST OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023

Telfair County Jail (Food Service)

26 PICKERTON ST MILAN, GA 31060

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2023

Stinson’s Barbecue

3334 GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More – Mobile Base

13 ISLAND ST PO BOX 627 LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More – Mobile Unit

13 UNNAMED ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023

Treutlen County:

King’s Corner

8259 METTER ROAD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023

Jet Food Stores of Georgia #97 (Food Service)

4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.