Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 13-17

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 13 and Friday, February 17, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 13 and Friday, February 17, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Duke’s Dawg House

162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Aubri Lanes Restaurant

3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Krystal

1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes

1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Baldwin State Prison (Food Service)

140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Subway

1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Cafe Central

500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

The Crab Hut

2683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Bibb County:

VFW Post 658 (Food Service)

4864 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Downtown Grill

562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)

855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Bibb County School District Hutchings College & Career Academy

1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

James H Porter School Lunchroom

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)

6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Arby’s

975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

The Shiver Shack Shaved Ice – Mobile

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Captain D’s

1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Windsor Academy Cafeteria

4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)

2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Dr. M L K Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

ACE / MAC Food Service

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

MAC Food Truck

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Days Inn (Food Service)

3950 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

K-DAAK

3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

M A Evans School (Food Service)

345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)

5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

SAGE Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School

5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Hancock County:

Devereux Crab Shack

78 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Houston County:

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Base

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

DAI-ICHI Japanese Steakhouse

733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Krystal

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Little Caesar’s

2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

J & F Caribbean Delight

100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Island Pot

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Fishin’ Chicken – Middle Georgia Commissary

1307 BALL ST STE 100 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Zaxby’s

311 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Smoke Time At Fishin Chicken

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

The Gym Cantina (Base)

1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

The Gym Cantina (Mobile)

1307 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Ronde’-Vu Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop

524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE 5 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Olympia Gyros

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

American Legion Post 172 Lounge

1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

American Legion Post 172 Restaurant

1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Seoul House Korean Restaurant

128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Rigby’s Water World Mini Melts

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

CRU

85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Chick-fil-A

1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Subway @ Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

China Buffet

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Laurens County:

The Snack Boxx

511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Huddle House

721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Dexter Ice Cream – Base

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Red Lobster Restaurants

2105 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

McDonald’s

2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Monroe County:

Clarion Pointe (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

T. G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Marrow 41

7248 ALEXANDER CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Banks Stevens MIddle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Peach County:

ABC Catering, LLC.

101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

ABC Catering, LLC. – Mobile

101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

Kountry Boi Wingz

1198 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

Neon Cowboy Lounge, Inc. (Strippers)

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Super 8 (Food Service)

305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Waffle House

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

Telfair County:

Telfair Correctional Institution (Food Service)

210 LONGBRIDGE RD HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Telfair State Staff Dining

170 LONGBRIDGE RD MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Telfair Pre-K (Food Service)

212 HUCKABEE ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Helena Head Start (Food Service)

1301 HOMER AVE. HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Telfair County Elementary School (Food Service)

532 EAST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Twiggs County:

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Kountry Kitchen (Base of Operation)

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

Kountry Kitchen of Jeffersonville (Mobile)

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)

113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

Washington County:

Oconee Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)

107 RIDGEVIEW DR PO BOX 130 OCONEE, GA 31067

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

Kelly’s BBQ

490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023

