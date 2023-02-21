Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 13-17
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 13 and Friday, February 17, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes
1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Baldwin State Prison (Food Service)
140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
The Crab Hut
2683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Bibb County:
VFW Post 658 (Food Service)
4864 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Downtown Grill
562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Bibb County School District Hutchings College & Career Academy
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
James H Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
The Shiver Shack Shaved Ice – Mobile
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Captain D’s
1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Windsor Academy Cafeteria
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Dr. M L K Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
ACE / MAC Food Service
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
MAC Food Truck
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Days Inn (Food Service)
3950 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
K-DAAK
3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
SAGE Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School
5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Hancock County:
Devereux Crab Shack
78 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Houston County:
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Base
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
DAI-ICHI Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Little Caesar’s
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
J & F Caribbean Delight
100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Fishin’ Chicken – Middle Georgia Commissary
1307 BALL ST STE 100 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Dunkin’ Donuts
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Zaxby’s
311 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Smoke Time At Fishin Chicken
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
The Gym Cantina (Base)
1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
The Gym Cantina (Mobile)
1307 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Ronde’-Vu Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop
524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE 5 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Olympia Gyros
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
American Legion Post 172 Lounge
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
American Legion Post 172 Restaurant
1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Rigby’s Water World Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
CRU
85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Chick-fil-A
1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Subway @ Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Laurens County:
The Snack Boxx
511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Huddle House
721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Red Lobster Restaurants
2105 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
McDonald’s
2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Monroe County:
Clarion Pointe (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
T. G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Marrow 41
7248 ALEXANDER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Banks Stevens MIddle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Peach County:
ABC Catering, LLC.
101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
ABC Catering, LLC. – Mobile
101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
Kountry Boi Wingz
1198 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
Neon Cowboy Lounge, Inc. (Strippers)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Super 8 (Food Service)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
Telfair County:
Telfair Correctional Institution (Food Service)
210 LONGBRIDGE RD HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Telfair State Staff Dining
170 LONGBRIDGE RD MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Telfair Pre-K (Food Service)
212 HUCKABEE ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Helena Head Start (Food Service)
1301 HOMER AVE. HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Telfair County Elementary School (Food Service)
532 EAST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Twiggs County:
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Kountry Kitchen (Base of Operation)
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
Kountry Kitchen of Jeffersonville (Mobile)
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
Washington County:
Oconee Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
107 RIDGEVIEW DR PO BOX 130 OCONEE, GA 31067
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023
Kelly’s BBQ
490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2023