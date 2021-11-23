Restaurant, law firm offering free meals for Bibb students this week

Overtyme Bar and Grill is partnering with a local law group to bring children free hot meals over the Thanksgiving holiday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County students are on Thanksgiving Break, but they can still get a hot meal and winter items this week.

That’s thanks to a partnership between Overtyme Bar and Grill and the Witherite Law Group.

Parents brought their kids to Overtyme on Pio Nono Avenue Monday for games, activities and free lunches. The goal is to provide a nice meal for kids who do not always have access to food while out of school.

Monday’s meal was a chicken sandwich with corn and juice. An attorney with Witherite says he’s happy to be a part of this important effort to give back.

“There’s a lot of kids and a lot of families that really depend on those meals that kids get while they’re at school, just to kind of help some of the families in the community,” Adwale Odetunde said. “We’re doing this all week, where they get these lunch boxes. There’s food in them already. They can come out all week, any day other than Thursday, and we’re just helping them get some of those meals they might be missing because they’re not in school.”

Overtyme Bar and Grill is filling 210 lunch boxes for kids every day this week except Thursday. You can pick up a lunch box from 12-2 p.m.