Researchers at UGA discover potential medication to battle COVID-19

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — Researchers at the University of Georgia have discovered a drug that could possibly be used to battle Covid-19.

The drug is Probonecid.

Probonecid is a drug used to primarily treat gout. This could also be the first oral medication to safely treat patients with mild Covid symptoms. Researchers also say it could possibly be taken if you have been in contact with someone who has the virus.

According to Dr. Ralph Tripp, the medication has been tested on 10 people so far and was successful, but Dr. Tripp says they are now looking for funding to help further their research to test more people for full approval usage.

“This drug is actually like a block buster,” Tripp said. “It works for many different viruses, so we’re targeting pathways to the virus absolute needs to survive.”

According to Dr. Tripp, it’s not only for Covid-19 but also for influenza virus, RSV and RA Viruses.

Once the research is funded, it will take about nine months to complete, but Dr. Tripp says they are hopeful this will help in preventing more people from getting sick.