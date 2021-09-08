UPDATE: Save America PAC confirms Trump will speak in Perry later this month

Regisration for general admission is now open.

UPDATE: The Save America PAC confirmed Tuesday night that former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry on Saturday, September 25.

Doors will open and live entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. Pre-program speakers will deliver remarks at 5 and Trump will take the stage at 7.

You may only reserve two tickets per mobile number.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Middle Georgia for a rally later this month.

That’s according to a report Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which said the rally is scheduled to be held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 25.

The Save America PAC, created by Trump last November, has yet to announce the event. A fairgrounds spokesperson wasn’t ready Tuesday to confirm it’s happening either, saying the fairgrounds was waiting on more information from event organizers.

The former president has already endorsed several candidates ahead of the upcoming election cycle, including former University of Georgia football star and Johnson County native Herschel Walker, who entered the race for U.S. Senate.

He also endorsed Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice in the race for Georgia Secretary of State.

