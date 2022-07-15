Rep. Dale Washburn responds to Roe v. Wade ruling

State House Representative Dale Washburn, says he voted yes for the Heartbeat Bill in 2019, and supports the law being enforced.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia Republicans are responding to the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, and what it means for Georgians.

The Heartbeat Bill, also known as House Bill 481, was signed by Governor Brian Kemp in 2019.

Georgia Democrats told us Monday, the bill has been held up in court since then.

“I would urge people to vote for pro-life candidates because we stand firmly on the side of pro-life. I do personally and I think the majority of our party does,” Representative Washburn said. “So we certainly will be defending the heartbeat bill and the right to life.”

Following the Supreme Court decision, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed a notice asking the 11th Circuit Court to reverse their decision on the Heartbeat Bill.

Abortion is currently still legal in Georgia.