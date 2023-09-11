Remembering 9/11: The lost lives and fallen heroes

The Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation will hold its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. in Public Safety Memorial Park (at the intersection of Mulberry and Second Streets) in Downtown Macon. The annual event is aimed to remember the lives lost and honor first responders who saved lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The full ceremony will be live streamed on www.Facebook.com/MaconBibbCounty.

“It’s important for us to remember those who lost their lives in this terrible attack on our country. We also want to recognize those in public safety who continue to serve and protect our community,” says Warren Selby with the Foundation. “This ceremony allows us to take a moment each year to honor and remember.”

There will be a Presentation of Colors by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Honor Guard. Roses will be placed on the Memorial by representatives from the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office as a symbol that Macon-Bibb will never forget the sacrifice made by these individuals in service to the community.

A wreath will be placed at the Memorial to remember those that lost their life on 9/11 and to honor all men and women in public safety, and bagpiper James R. Finley will play “Amazing Grace.” Weather permitting, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Aviation Division will fly over the park.