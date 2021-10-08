Red Cross helping families forced to leave flooded Macon hotel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Red Cross is helping families forced to leave a local motel during Wednesday’s flash flooding event in Macon.

Interim Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards say ankle deep water entered several rooms at the Economy Hotel on Pio Nono Avenue in south Bibb County.

Chief Edwards says fire crews responded to the flooding at the hotel manager’s request. Fire officials evaluated the safety of the property. Residents had to leave the site once Georgia Power cut electricity to the building.

Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb County says the Red Cross has opened a shelter for a few days to service about 30 people. Floore says the Red Cross is also helping relocate families to other local hotels and motels.