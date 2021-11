Recount results make Jeffery Lundy the next mayor of Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A recount for the Fort Valley mayors race confirms Jeffery Lundy will be the next mayor for the city.

The results were the same from election night. Lundy won 490 votes, his opponent city councilman LeMario Brown won 471 votes– meaning Lundy won by 19 votes.

