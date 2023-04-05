Record highs possible Wednesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon around Middle Georgia with the possibility to set new records.

Today

A good bit of sunshine should stick with Middle Georgia throughout the day today, however cirrus clouds will populate the sky for a good portion of the day. Cumulus cloud fields will be possible this afternoon during the heat of the day. Temperatures at that time will largely be in the upper 80s with a couple of spots touching 90. Heat indexes will mainly be in the lower 90s across the board. Winds from the south at 5-15 mph are only going to make things feel more balmy outside. During the peak heat of the day a pop-up storm or two will be possible. These will not be severe.

Tonight expect partly cloudy and muggy conditions as temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s, so some patchy fog will be possible heading into Thursday morning. Winds will generally come from the south at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow and Beyond

An incoming cold front will begin to stall out as it moves into the eastern half of Tennessee and towards Georgia. It will spawn some scattered storms tomorrow afternoon, however the SPC does not think enough dynamics will be at play for any severe weather threats. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Storm chances will increase further on Friday as the cold front stalls out and becomes stationary as it moves into the Peach State. It will continue to trudge southward through Saturday, so heavy rain will remain in the forecast until the morning of Easter. Beyond that there seems to be disagreement among the models beginning Easter Sunday. The American keeps the cloud cover while clearing the rain out with sun returning Monday. The Euro has rain in the forecast every day Friday-next Friday, however.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).