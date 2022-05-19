Record heat possible Thursday



Middle Georgia saw some summer heat today, with highs in the mid 90s across the area.

Tomorrow we are going to crank the heat even higher with temps warming to the upper 90s!

Not only will it be hot, but humidity will be increasing through the afternoon as well.

This means that our “feels like” temperatures could push into the 100s.

Make sure, if you have to be outdoors tomorrow, that you take breaks to cool down.

An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will be staying dry for the next few days.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday, but still hot, with highs in the mid 90s.



By Saturday we will finally see a bit of a cool down thanks to shower chances and more clouds.

Continuing our summertime trend, expect scattered storms with heavy downpours in any storms that pop up.

Highs Saturday should reach the low 90s by the afternoon.



Sunday will begin our bigger cool down and bring widespread rain to the area.

Although there could be a few thunderstorms, severe weather is not expected.

As far as timing, this system looks to fire up during the afternoon and hang around overnight (and through the next week…).



The system on Sunday will kick off a relatively unsettled pattern for next week

Highs will be closer to normal for this time of year (mid 80s), with rain chances possible each day.