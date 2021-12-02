Recap of Atlanta Braves off-season moves so far

The Atlanta Braves have been busy this off-season.

The Atlanta Braves have been busy early in this off-season signing several players, except their superstar Freddie Freeman.

The Braves started the off-season by locking down catcher Manny Piña for two years with a contract worth $8 million.

Atlanta then purchased four players from the minors: RHP Williams Woods, RHP Brooks Wilson, LF Drew Waters and RHP Freddy Tarnok.

RHP Kirby Yates signed a two-year contract worth $8.25 million.

The Braves re-signed Guillermo Heredia for a one-year contract worth $1 million and Orlando Arcia for two years worth $3 million.

Atlanta tendered a contract to Adam Duvall, ensuring he will remain with the team next season. The Braves did not tender contracts to 3B Johan Camargo, RHP Richard Rodriguez and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, making all three players free agents.

Atlanta did pick up manager Brian Snitker’s option for the 2024 season. Snitker has been a part of the organization for over four decades, and it does not look like that will change anytime soon.

The Braves still look to offer Freddie Freeman a contract, but there is plenty of time left in the offseason. The only issue now is that MLB might be heading into a lockout which would stop all free agency signings and trades.