Reading with Kings holds graduation ceremony

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Reading with Kings started for the first time this summer, with the goal of reaching out to boys in the area, to encourage them to read.

According to Tara Pvel, Achieve Academy Director, 20 boys participated in a six week course where they read various books.

Pvel says some students didn’t like reading at first, but have grown to love it through the program.

On Wednesday afternoon, the students were celebrated with a graduation ceremony, where family and friends gathered to watch them receive awards and other items.

“We’ve taken some students from hating to read to loving to read, which is for a teacher that’s the best reward you can get,” said Pvel.

They hope to continue the program next summer, with the goal of setting up a program for girls too.