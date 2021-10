Rant and Rave: October 7th – Georgia Vs. Auburn

Bill Shanks, Tucker Sargent and, a very special guest hash out the rivalry before the upcoming Georgia Auburn game. Also, what are the Braves chances in the playoffs, and is it too early for World Series picks? All that and more this week.