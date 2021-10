Rant and Rave: October 15th – The Dawgs are Number 1

The Dawgs have risen to the number one spot after defeating Auburn, but can they take down Kentucky?

The Dawgs have risen to the number one spot after defeating Auburn, but can they take down Kentucky? Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent are talking college football this week, as well as who is the best opponent for the Braves in the NLCS.