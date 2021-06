Rant and Rave: June 24th – One down, Three to go

It's all about the Hawks this week, after their first win against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Can this be happening?! After coming back from a deficit to clinch the first ever Eastern Conference Finals win in franchise history, this year’s Hawks have made it clear they are a force to be reckoned with. Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent have a lot to say about it. It’s a long one, bring a snack.